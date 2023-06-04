The 4K Chromecast with Google TV is cheaper than ever at Amazon

- Advertisement -

There’s no better way to make a dumb TV smart than Chromecast with Google TV, thanks to the breadth of streaming options, Dolby Vision support and relative affordability. Now, you can grab one for even less at Amazon thanks to a new sale. The 4K version is available for just $40 (20 percent off), tied for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And if HD resolution is fine, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is just $20, for a savings of 33 percent — also back down to an all-time low.

The Chromecast with Google TV isn’t as small as some streaming sticks, but it’s still a nice compact (and attractive) solution, and the cable makes it easy to plug into most TVs or projectors. It also comes with a nice remote control that’s comfortable in hand offers controls that are pleasant to use.

The design, along with the solid feature set helped the 4K version earn an 86 score in our Engadget review and top pick in this year’s streaming devices buyer’s guide. For compatible TVs, it offers support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, along with regular HDR10. It also offers excellent Google Assistant integration that makes voice commands a breeze. And while past Chromecast devices could be laggy, both the 4K and HD versions offer much improved performance.

The main downside is the lack of Apple TV, but Chromecast with Google TV works just fine with Apple devices. As mentioned, both the 4K and HD devices are down to all-time lows ($40 and $20 respectively), so it’s best to act soon if you’re interested in buying one.

