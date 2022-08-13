The 4 remote control sex toys to use remotely as a couple

vibrators offer a range of possibilities not only for s (or friends) who maintain a long-distance relationship. (Satisfyer)

Sex toys have different shapes, sizes, functions, colors and can be used in different contexts beyond the bed or the bedroom. sexual act And now, thanks to technology wirelessnot only can one person have fun using them, but this can be an enjoyable activity for the couple.

Remote control vibrators offer a range of possibilities not just for couples (or friends) who are in a long-distance relationship or separated for various reasons; but also make it possible to experience adrenaline by its use in public or in unexpected places.

The ability to control the sensations of the partner with the push of a button or opening a app makes of these special toys for those people who are looking for fun, adrenaline and increase passion in intimacy. These four toys are options for those couples.

Satisfyer Double Joy

It is a vibrator for couples made of silicone, which means that it is skin-friendly and enhances intimate experiences with variable vibrations and rhythms. The toy’s two motors vibrate powerfully at both ends to generate sensations all over its surface, in the clitoris, G-spot and penis.

remotely-as.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The Satisfyer Double Joy is compatible with the Satisfyer app for remote use. (Satisfyer) remotely-as.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Double Joy is waterproof, so it can be used underwater without problems and, when its battery runs out, it can be recharged by a USB cable

Although it can be used manually due to the external controls it has, it has an application launched on the market in 2020 that is also compatible with other devices of the brand itself. In this way, the couple will be able to use the toy even if they are in different countries.

Aisitelu

Available on Amazon, this device has a remote control, although it can also be controlled through the Love Spouse app, available on the Play Store and App Store according to the ads published on the sales website.

Aisitelu Vibrator (Amazon)

The vibrator has nine modes to select according to the needs of the user, as well as a music mode to feel the vibrations of the user’s favorite songs. It is also waterproof, made entirely of silicone for easy cleaning and can be recharged by USB like other toys of this style.

Lush 3

The most recent model of the Lovesense brand was launched on the market in 2021 and is the third in its Lush line, born in 2015, so it has undergone various improvements over time.

Lush 3 Lovesense Vibrator (eBay)

Like the Satisfyer, it has a U-shape for better support and intensely stimulates the G point both in sessions of use and during sex. It is made with body-safe materials and is easy to clean. In addition, it has a magnetic charger that allows continuous use of the toy for up to four and a half hours.

The toy is wireless and is activated through the app of lovesense, available both on the Play Store and the App Store. It can be synchronized with various devices and due to its ability to be controlled over the internet, the couple can have fun no matter where and when they are.

Louviva IT

The Luvia IT has a U shape just like other vibrators, with the difference of having 10 vibration and suction modes for a constant clitoral stimulation, so that people who use it can experience pleasure more intensely. The material of the toy is silicone, in addition to not causing harm to the body, its texture is realistic.

The Louviva IT vibrator has 10 vibration and suction modes for constant clitoral stimulation. (Amazon)

It is possible to make use of a remote control, which is part of the product. Unlike other vibrators, this one does require the closeness of the partner to activate the toy. In addition, it is 100% waterproof.

: