The 4 keys to prevent information theft on social networks like Twitter or Instagram

A statement issued by Twitter in its Privacy Center informed the users of the social network that they were victims of the theft of the of approximately 5.4 million accounts within the platform and, although their passwords were not publicly leaked, this information could be used to commit further attacks.

That is why it is necessary that all users of social networksinside and outside Twitter, take into account some security recommendations to avoid being victims of cybercriminals or that your information is used for malicious purposes.

Phishing Alert

In the case of the theft of information such as emails and telephone numbers, these can be used by cybercriminals to carry out campaigns of phishing intended for data theft from other users via fake links. It is necessary to take extreme precautions with all kinds of strange emails or that could be suspicious.

Not clicking on a link sent by email is the right decision even if it is from a supposed bank or a known service. Direct communication through its official channels is the best option to confirm if the offers or prizes offered by mail are real.

Keep passwords secure

Use different passwords for all platforms or social networks that require access can make a difference in case of being victims of cyber attacks such as Twitter. A user with the same password in all his accounts will be able to easily remember which one it is, but in turn puts his information at risk, since the theft of information in one of them means theft in all of them.

If the user has different passwords and they are all robust (they combine uppercase, lowercase, numbers and special characters), they will be much more protected against possible information theft. Regularly changing passwords is one measure that keeps cybercriminals away.

Having different and robust passwords (they combine uppercase, lowercase, numbers and special characters) allows users to protect themselves against possible theft of information. (The Free Android)

Activate two-factor authentication

While the password set can be strong and changed periodically, an extra layer of security never hurts. The authentication double factor will force whoever wants to access the account to write an additional code only available on the user’s personal device.

Keep your device and apps up to date

To prevent a cyber criminal access information within a device, it is important to keep all applications and tools that are installed on it up to date. Many times you are updates they include security patches that are important in case vulnerabilities of any kind are found.

For Ivonne Pedraza, Territory Manager CCA of Check Point Software, a company dedicated to cybersecurity, cyberattacks are constantly increasing due to the ability of telecommuting of users and the number of devices they have at their disposal.

Ivonne Pedraza, Territory Manager CCA at Check Point Software, believes that cyberattacks are increasing due to the ability of users to work remotely and the number of devices they have at their disposal. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa)

“Cybercriminals keep coming up with new ways to attack and access users’ social media accounts. It is essential to take extreme precautions and for users to protect their accounts as much as possible, ”he indicated.

In addition, he pointed out that, to prevent companies from also being victims of cyberattacks, it is preferable that users do not enter corporate networks from their personal devices.

