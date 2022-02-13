The 3rd generation iPhone SE would have already entered production

Although it may not be one of the most anticipated Apple releases of the year, without a doubt the third generation of the iPhone SE arouses a lot of interest. And this is most understandable, since this model allows access to the Apple ecosystem for a much lower cost than its flagships. And no, we have already commented on it on occasion, the iPhone SE is not the cheap iPhone expected by many, since we are talking about a terminal whose price is around 500 euros (489 euros for the 64 gigabyte model, 539 euros for the 128 gig).

Yes it is, however cheaper than the cheapest smartphones of the last generation of the iPhonesince it is currently occupied by the iPhone 13 Mini, with a price of 809 euros and, what is even more important, after a first generation that seemed to pass without pain or glory, for some time now it seems that Apple has decided to bet more on this option, accelerating the schedule of new versions and reducing the size of the gap that separates it from the top of the range.

Although everything indicates that we will only have to wait a few weeks for its presentation, rumors and references continue to emerge that do not leave us somewhat surprised, the last one is found in GizChina, which as a main point reports that The third generation iPhone SE would have already entered mass productionthus underpinning the forecasts of an announcement and launch already very, very close.

But there is something more striking in said publication, and it is that it is mentioned that they have appeared, in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission, three iPhone SE models: A2595, A2783 and A2784. It therefore seems that those ending in 83 and 84 would be two quite similar devices, most likely the only difference between them is the storage capacity, which could be 64 and 128 gigabytes respectively.

However, what about the A2595? This is where we can consider various theories, waiting for them to be confirmed or denied on the day of their official presentation. Some voices, such as the aforementioned article, point out that it could be a rumored version of the iPhone SE without a Home button and, therefore, with a screen that occupies the entire front. In this case, it is conceivable that the Touch ID sensor would be located on one of the sides of the phone.

Another option, considering that the number that identifies it is less than the previous two, is that we find ourselves in front of an iPhone SE cheaper than the other two modelspotentially without 5G and with a SoC prior to the A15 that, presumably, its older brothers would mount.

The interesting thing is that, if it were the first, Apple would aim a little higher with the iPhone SE. However, if it were the second, this would be one more step to popularize the iPhone, something we talked about a few days ago, and that makes more and more sense, especially if Apple intends to maintain the history of economic growth that it has maintained in recent years.