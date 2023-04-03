The 3D printing revolution in architecture

For centuries, traditional building materials like wood and concrete have been the foundation of most structures on Earth. However, the adoption of steel framing in the 1880s changed architecture forever, allowing architects to design taller buildings with larger windows, leading to the skyscrapers that define city skylines today. Since then, building materials have been limited to a standardized set of mass-produced items, from steel beams to plywood panels. But the adoption of 3D printing in construction could be the next big revolution in architecture.

Large-scale 3D printing, just like desktop 3D printing, involves building objects layer by layer. Whether it’s clay, concrete or plastic, the impression material is extruded in a fluid state and hardens into its final form. This process has the potential to change the way buildings are conceived and built in the future.

Personalization in architecture

3D printing allows the creation of unique components at no additional cost, without the need for tools, molds or dies. In today’s mass production, the same components are produced over and over again, reducing the possibility of customization in the architecture. But with 3D printing, each part can be unique, allowing for greater customization of designs.

On the other hand, 3D printing allows the production of complex components with internal voids. This can enable walls to be printed with ducts or pipes already built into them, which could save time and money on later installation of services.

materials and efficiency

One of the advantages of 3D printing is the ability to use recycled and organic materials for construction, as well as locally sourced materials. For example, the Trillium Pavilion structure was printed in recycled ABS plastic, while the Tecla structure was printed in clay obtained from the nearby river. This allows to reduce costs and improve sustainability in construction.

As I discussed, 3D printing builds layer by layer, using only the material and energy required to make a particular component. This process is much more efficient than traditional construction methods, which involve cutting off excess material. Materials like concrete and plastic also benefit from 3D printing, as they do not require additional forms or molds.

Digital design and manufacturing

Large-scale 3D printing involves three knowledge areas: digital design, digital manufacturing, and materials science. Architects create computer models of all the components that will be printed. They can then use software to test how the components will respond to structural forces and adjust accordingly. These tools can also help the designer figure out how to reduce component weight and automate certain design processes prior to printing.

Software then translates the computer model into a set of instructions for the 3D printer. Although 3D printers are generally assumed to work on a small scale, technology has advanced enough to allow large-scale printing. Printing is often done via what is called a rail-based system, a rectangular structure of sliding rails similar to a desktop printer. Increasingly, robotic arms are being used due to their ability to print in any orientation.

Inspiration in nature

Another advantage of 3D printing is its ability to create forms inspired by the geometry of nature, which can be difficult to produce with other construction methods. By building layer by layer, 3D printing mirrors natural processes like shell formation. Structural frameworks inspired by the fine structure of bird bones could create a lightweight structure of tubes with different sizes that reflect the forces acting on them. Furthermore, facades that evoke plant leaf shapes could be designed to provide shade for the building and produce solar energy at the same time.

Obstacles to overcome

Although 3D printing has the potential to transform construction, there are still obstacles to overcome for its widespread adoption. The cost of digital fabrication technology is relatively high, and the specialized knowledge required to work with these new materials is not yet widely taught.

There is also an infrastructure built around traditional construction methods, including supply chains and building codes. It will be necessary to find a specific application of 3D printing that leads to its common use.

As you can see, 3D printing has the potential to revolutionize the construction industry, which will allow greater customization of designs, cost reduction and improvements in sustainability. However, for this to happen, there will need to be a significant change in the way construction is approached and taught to architects and builders.