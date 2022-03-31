The 37 new smileys that iOS 15.4 brings: melting face, military salute and more

iOS 15.4 arrived on iPhones last week, bringing with it several new features, such as Face ID with mask support, Universal Control functionality, and 37 new emoji.

Updated emoji library includes seven new smileys and some very specific items. There are also some new gestures, like two hands forming the shape of a heart.

Other prominent emoji include those of pregnant people, a greeting face, and numerous multiracial handshakes.

Below you can see the full list of emoji you can find in iOS 15.4 update.

melting face Face with open eyes and hand over mouth Face with eyes peeking out from behind hands Half face making the military salute face with dotted line Diagonal face with mouth face holding back tears Right hand Left hand Hand palm down Hand with palm up Hand with index finger and thumb crossed Index finger pointing at the viewer hands with heart biting lip person with crown Pregnant man pregnant person Troll Coral lotus flower Empty nest nest with eggs Beans Liquid pouring out of a glass Jar playground slide Wheel Life jacket Hamsa (the hand with the eye, a Middle Eastern amulet) disco mirror ball Low battery Crutch X-rays Bubbles ID card equals sign Multiracial handshake (technically not new, just new color options for the existing handshake)



