Tech NewsMobile

The 37 new smileys that iOS 15.4 brings: melting face, military salute and more

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

iOS 15.4 arrived on iPhones last week, bringing with it several new features, such as Face ID with mask support, Universal Control functionality, and 37 new emoji.

Updated emoji library includes seven new smileys and some very specific items. There are also some new gestures, like two hands forming the shape of a heart.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

Other prominent emoji include those of pregnant people, a greeting face, and numerous multiracial handshakes.

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

Below you can see the full list of emoji you can find in iOS 15.4 update.

  1. melting face
  2. Face with open eyes and hand over mouth
  3. Face with eyes peeking out from behind hands
  4. Half face making the military salute
  5. face with dotted line
  6. Diagonal face with mouth
  7. face holding back tears
  8. Right hand
  9. Left hand
  10. Hand palm down
  11. Hand with palm up
  12. Hand with index finger and thumb crossed
  13. Index finger pointing at the viewer
  14. hands with heart
  15. biting lip
  16. person with crown
  17. Pregnant man
  18. pregnant person
  19. Troll
  20. Coral
  21. lotus flower
  22. Empty nest
  23. nest with eggs
  24. Beans
  25. Liquid pouring out of a glass
  26. Jar
  27. playground slide
  28. Wheel
  29. Life jacket
  30. Hamsa (the hand with the eye, a Middle Eastern amulet)
  31. disco mirror ball
  32. Low battery
  33. Crutch
  34. X-rays
  35. Bubbles
  36. ID card
  37. equals sign
  38. Multiracial handshake (technically not new, just new color options for the existing handshake)


Previous articleAndroid TV 13 will allow you to watch several videos simultaneously
Next articleNetflix has a plan for no account sharing, and you won’t like it
Abraham

Related articles

Android

ColorOS 12 and Android 12 arrive on Oppo Reno4, Reno4 Pro and (Beta) Reno7 Pro 5G

Android 12 continues to spread across the ecosystem: today we talk about Oppo - the stable distribution for...
Mobile

Análisis del Huawei MateBook 16 a fondo y opinión

⏰ Don't have time to read the full review? Go directly to the Conclusions section to know what...
Smart Gadgets

Is your Apple Watch Series 7 charging slow? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one

Apple's family of smartwatches is sweeping in terms of sales. The American manufacturer has become the...
Android

Motorola Edge 30, EvLeaks sifted range: there will be 5, all the details

In its to do list for 2022, Motorola would have scored 19 products. The well-known and reliable informant...

© 2021 voonze.com.