The 21 Best iPad Accessories (2023): Cases, Keyboards, Chargers, and Hubs

- Advertisement -

If you prefer a standard dongle-style hub or just something that doesn’t have an integrated stand, here are a few other options I’ve tested and like. Read our Best USB Hubs and Docks guide for more recommendations.

Twelve South StayGo Mini USB-C Hub for $60: This tiny USB-C hub might be all you need, and it’s seriously compact. It’s a little taller but narrower than a Zippo lighter, and you get a 4K HDMI port, a USB-A, an 85-watt USB-C port with pass-through charging, and a headphone jack. I had trouble fitting it on an iPad protected by a case, but Twelve South includes a female USB-C to male USB-C cable that solves this issue.

Hyper HyperDrive 6-in-1 Dongle for $97: It has a 60-watt USB-C port, USB-A, MicroSD slot, SD card slot, 3.5-mm audio, and 4K 60-Hz HDMI. You can stick it into your iPad’s USB-C port and have it sit flush and firm with the edge or swap to a flappy, short cable. You need the cable if you have a case on your iPad, and Hyper provides the screws and screwdriver to swap the part out (it took me two minutes). Just remember to unplug it when you’re not using it, as it will slowly drain your tablet’s battery.

- Advertisement -

Satechi USB-C Hybrid With SSD Enclosure for $90: Satechi’s four-port hub is a little too large, considering the number of ports you get, but there’s a good reason for that. Pop off the aluminum cover and you’ll find a slot for an M.2 SATA solid-state storage drive slot. That means access to an external SSD, along with two USB-A jacks, one 100-watt USB-C pass-through charging port, and a 4K HDMI at the same time. I did not have an M.2 SATA drive to test, but this 1-terabyte card should work. Just know that Satechi’s hub does not support NVME M.2 cards.

Anker USB-C to Ethernet Adapter for $23: Most people won’t need an Ethernet port on an iPad, but maybe you’re taking a stab at some cloud gaming on your tablet. If so, you’ll need the fastest speeds you can get so your games appear in the highest quality possible. This simple, aluminum USB-C to Ethernet dongle delivered around 700 Mbps download speeds on the iPad Pro in my home, which is what my desktop PC usually hits.