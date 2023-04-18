The 2024 OLED iPad Pro will be thinner than we expected. Because?

It is an open secret that Apple is working on a new generation iPad Pro that will stand out for having an OLED screen. Even the possible prices that these premium tablets would have were leaked. And now they’ve been revealed New data on the design of the 2024 iPad Pro OLED.

Or this is what emerges from the latest publication by The Elec, a Korean medium with great prestige in the sector, and in which it points out that LG Display is already working on the OLED panels of the iPad Pro and they will be thinner compared to other organic light-emitting diode displays.

LG to supply thinnest OLED panels to Apple

Although BOE is making strides to position itself as a Tier 1 supplier, Samung Display and LG Display dominate the manufacturing and sales of OLED panels with an iron fist.

Samsung has more experience in small format, screens for the automotive sector, smartphones, tablets and wearables… In the case of LG, it also has extensive experience in large format, where its OLED televisions dominate the sector, as well as being the only provider of WOLED panels in the world.

Historically, Apple often turns to Samsung Display for the manufacture of screens, but in this case, LG will be in charge of providing the OLED panels for a hypothetical iPad Pro that would arrive in 2024. And beware, it will be the best screen you will find.

enlarge photo / Unplash

For this, and as indicated in the publication, this new system uses a glass substrate like a rigid OLED panel but uses thin film encapsulation (TFE) like a flexible OLED panel.

With this manufacturing process, it is possible to lower the price of the OLED panel, but it is also thinner. We already anticipate that the iPad Pro with this screen will not be cheaper, quite the contrary. But yes that everything indicates that it will be much thinner than other models.

To give you an idea, an OLED panel for a computer the size of a tablet has a diagonal of 0.5 mm. In the case of LG’s new display technology, it would manage to reach 0.2 mm to make a difference.

Keep in mind that to this 0.2 mm we must add the fact that an OLED panel does not need a backlight source, so we really eliminate “two layers”, which could be perfectly translated into up to 1 cm thick.

It should be remembered that we will not see the first OLED iPad until 2024, but the idea that it is thinner than its predecessors makes interest in this equipment increase every day.

