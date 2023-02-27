The 2024 iPad Pros are going to cost a fortune, here’s why

According to people close to Apple’s supply chain, the American brand’s iPad Pros are likely to reach new heights in terms of pure performance… and prices.

The next generation of iPad Pro M2 promises to be even more powerful. In particular, we expect Apple to offer the possibility of opting for another version of the M2 chip. It is also rumored that Cupertino still wants to refine the profile of its professional tablet. Switching to OLED technology would allow gain a few precious millimeters in thickness. Gain in performance, greater energy efficiency, and an even more beautiful display, all in a slimmer case: the list of improvements may be substantial, but it will be paid for.

According to the Korean site The Elec, Apple is currently negotiating the price of the OLED panels that will equip the iPad Pro which will be released in 2024. At equal screen size, the panels sold by LG and Samsung will cost two to three times more than today. According to The Elec, while today Apple pays between $100 and $150 for an 11-inch OLED screen, the identically sized panel will cost $270 ($370 for the 12.9-inch diagonal).

The iPad Pro 2024 will have a two-layer LPTO panel of OLED

This sudden increase is not (only) due to the economic context: the screens of the future iPad Pro will be real concentrates of technology. The firm at the apple indeed wishes superimpose two layers of organic light emitting diodes while using the LTPOa process that dynamically adjusts the refresh rate of the screen.

The iPad Pro 2024 will therefore consume less energy, they will be more efficient and will offer even more beautiful and faithful images. Normally, Apple is known to increase prices a little more every year of its products. If the integration of this new type of screen costs the company three times more, it’s a safe bet that the price difference will be reflected in the public price of the iPad Pro 2024. Remember that at present, the iPad Pro 11” M2, the cheapest in the range, is selling for €1,069 on the brand’s online store.

Source : The Electric

