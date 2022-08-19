The 15 highest-grossing movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Some of the in history. (Marvel Studios/Disney/Universal/Warner Bros.)

Box office numbers had been flat after the pandemic slowed theatrical releases. But the return of the films to the big screen caused the hornet’s nest to move and new films entered. We bring you a summary list made by the site specialized in collecting criticism, Rotten Tomatoes, descending from position 15 to number 1.

Rank 15: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Box office: 1,342 million dollars (with a positive review rate of 96%).

Released on July 15, 2011, this film is the one that ends the saga of Harry Potter. The adaptation of the work JK Rowling had started in 2001 and with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 ended the story. The film reached a new record, since in the first weekend it reached $169.1 million domestically and in the rest of the world it reached $960 million. In total, in its country of origin the film reached the number of 381.4 million dollars. The entire saga managed to raise 7.72 billion dollars.

- Advertisement -

Rank 14: Black Panther. Box office: 1,348 million dollars (with a positive review rate of 96%).

The film out of the factory Marvel it premiered in February 2018. In its home country it grossed $700.4 million. After his appearance in Captain America: Civil War, the character of T’Challa managed to have his own film. Black Panther it made less money at the international box office than it did domestically. In its country it reached 200 million dollars in the first weekend and became the third film to reach more than 700 million dollars in the US (it surpassed Avengers: Infinity War).

Rank 13: Top Gun: Maverick. Box office: 1,357 million dollars (with a positive review rate of 96%).

It was one of the surprises of 2022, without a doubt. The sequel to top gun broke all records and managed to become the highest grossing film of the career of Tom Cruise, its star protagonist. Released in May of this year, in the United States it reached the number of 666.7 million dollars of collection. The 1986 original directed by Tony Scott, top gun, reached 357.3 million worldwide at the box office. After waiting two years to release, Top Gun: Maverick shocked viewers, who gave it an impressive $1.357 billion so far.

- Advertisement -

Rank 12: Avengers: Age of Ultron. T Aquilla: 1,402 million dollars (with a percentage of positive reviews of 76%).

This film was released on May 1, 2015 and reached 459 million dollars in revenue in the US. Although it did not manage to have the numbers of its predecessor, Avengers: Age of Ultron summoned the fanatical public of superheroes of Marvel and achieved in the world the 1,402 billion dollars. In its premiere it lost to the film Jurassic World.

Rank 11: Frozen II. Box office: $1.45 billion (with a positive review rate of 77%).

- Advertisement -

Its premiere in November 2019 was highly anticipated by fans of the sisters Ana and Elsa. managed to beat the first Frozen as the highest grossing and also reached impressive numbers in the third weekend, when it managed to place itself behind other great animation tanks such as the incredibles 2 Y Finding Dory. In its country of origin it reached 477.4 million dollars.

position 10: Fast and furious 7. Box office: 1,515 million dollars (with a positive review rate of 81%).

It premiered in April 2015. It meant the return of Vin Diesel to history after the death of Paul Walker. It is in turn the film best treated by critics, reaching 81% to the specialized site. In the first weekend it reached 147 million, which would be 50 million more than the previous film in the saga of fast and furious.

Position 9: Avengers. Box office: 1,519 million dollars (with a positive review rate of 91%).

It was May 2012 when this film was released in theaters. Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America and Hawkeye came together to form this group of unbeatable superheroes. Directed by Josh Whedon, avengers it became the first to gross over $200 million in a single weekend. It was also the first first film of Marvel to enter the Billion Dollar Club which at the time had only 12 members.

Rank 8: The Lion King. Box office: $1.663 million (with a percentage of positive reviews of 52%).

Despite having a not so benevolent critic, The Lion King in your version live action, managed to reach incredible collection numbers. Following the path of The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast Y Aladdin, this reversal of the classic cartoon of Disney Released in 1994, it was a smash hit. The version made with CGI technology, directed by Jon Favreau, marked a new way of telling stories and the numbers supported their effort.

Position 7: JurassicWorld. Box office: $1.671 million (with a percentage of positive reviews of 71%).

The return of the dinosaurs to the cinema was very well received by the public. 22 years had passed since the premiere of jurassic-park and we were already in 2015, however, the interest in the Jurassic world remained intact. It was the second best-reviewed film in the series. Jurassic and managed to become the third since Titanics, in 1998, to exceed $600 million at the domestic box office.

rank 6: Spider-Man: No Way Home. Box office: $1.901 million (with a positive review rate of 93%).

It was released in December 2021 and was a box office hit. Spider-Man: No Way Home, its original name in English, perfectly included the concept of the multiverse. It was the first that pushed the public to return to theaters, even with the ghost of the coronavirus hanging around. The film became not only the film of spider-man highest grossing ever, but also the most successful ever released by sony pictures. Tom Holland, Will he still be in the Spider-Man suit?

rank 5: Avengers: Infinity War. Box office: 2,048 million dollars (with a positive review rate of 85%).

It premiered in April 2018, ten years after Marvel gather the avengers. Almost everyone was here to face the villain Thanos. The movie ended up generating a tremendous sense of helplessness and building suspense until the following year, when we found out how the epic series would end. Avengers: Infinity War surpassed in the first weekend The Force Awakens with $257.6 million, and reached the $2 billion mark in just 48 days.

Post 4: Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Box office: 2,070 million dollars. (with a positive review rate of 93%).

A new cast joined classics Luke, Han Solo and Leia, and the film had the highest opening weekend ever ($247.9 million). In less than three weeks, he managed to outperform Avatar and was part of the 2 billion club in the first 54 days of its release. It still remains the highest grossing domestic release of all time.

Position 3: titanica. Box office: $2.202 million (with a positive review rate of 87%).

In December 1997 it premiered titanica of james cameron. It was the most expensive film to date and became a worldwide phenomenon like never before seen at the box office. It spent 15 weeks in a row at No. 1, earned 14 Oscar nominations and took home 11. For 12 years it was the highest grossing of all time until another film by Cameron He took the throne from him.

Position 2: Avengers: Endgame. Box office: $2.798 million (with a positive review rate of 94%).

It was April 2019 and the last avengers arrived at the cinema after a journey that had begun in 2008 with Hombre de Hierro. the first weekend, Avengers: Endgame broke the annual record infinity war in 100 million dollars . In just 7 days, the film had grossed 500 million domestically. At times he even beat Avatar, but the final numbers left end game at number two.

Position 1: Avatar. Box office: $2.847 million (with a percentage of positive reviews of 82%).

Cameron he did it back. With a sequel coming soon, Avatar managed to get around all the movies Marvel, of Star Wars, Pixar and those of Harry Potter, and got a comfortable first place. The seven weekends consecutive to its premiere, Avatar it was ranked #1 and made $595 million at the US box office. On the 47th day since its premiere, the film became the highest-grossing domestic film in history and became the only film to earn $2 billion outside of the US, making it the world’s highest-grossing film ever. that moment.

: