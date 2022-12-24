The 14 best apps to create funny Christmas cards

- Advertisement -

To celebrate Christmas in style, we have already recommended the best funny Christmas messages on WhatsApp and there are also numerous mobile applications to create Christmas greetings.

There are apps to generate Christmas greetings to share on WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, etc.

All these apps allow you to create Christmas greeting cards and they are free, so you won’t have to spend a single euro.

–Dance Yourself: It is used to make unique congratulations in its style because they are so much fun. It has hundreds of cards and small videos that are perfect for making a funny montage. The final result will be a postcard where the members will appear dancing.

- Advertisement -

-Christmas Photo Frames: It stands out for having around 500 designs, many of them are Christmas, so it is a perfect application for this time. It offers many stickers, filters, montages, etc., it stands out for being very complete.

–Canvas: if you want to create something very specific, Canva will be your number one ally. It has the necessary tools to create images from scratch. It is made to make digital compositions, as is the case of postcards with Christmas motifs.

- Advertisement -

– JibJab: Made to cut people’s faces to adapt it to the video or image that will serve as a montage. Here Christmas has many designs, there is a bit of everything, postcards, videos, GIFs, stickers, among others.

- Advertisement -

– Christmas Stickers WASticker: It may be the simplest and most straightforward option on this list. It has many stickers with Christmas motifs that can be sent through WhatsApp. It is only a matter of downloading the app to add the stickers to the application.

– Christmas Booth: Photo Fun: As its name indicates, it is an app that will make funny montages. Allows you to upload a photo to decorate it as the user wants. There is an extensive catalog of stickers, various types of letters, Santa Claus clothes, etc.

Elf Yourself: One of the most famous applications to congratulate the holidays. This application allows you to put your face and that of your friends in a group of dancing Christmas elves. Later, the greeting, in which you will dance to Christmas rhythms, can be sent all over the world. It is available for both iOS and Android.

Greeting Card Maker: This app available for Android allows us to create our own greeting cards for Christmas and other holidays. You can choose the background you want and add other clipart images and stickers to make it to your liking. The fact that it has templates for other holidays (such as Valentine’s) makes it usable throughout the year.

iFunFace eCards: This application allows you to take photos and give them a fun touch to congratulate the holidays. It allows you to add effects, mustaches, hats, texts and even audio. In addition, it has a large number of templates that we can select to introduce ourselves or our friends. It is available for Android and iOS.

congratulate me: This web page allows us to create our own Christmas memes. You just have to choose an image among the many available, and place the text you want with the font and color that you like best. Afterwards, it can be downloaded or shared on Twitter and Facebook.

-Christmas Dance 3D: A new application to create the classic moving videos in which to include the faces of family and friends. It allows you to edit text, add stickers… to make the greeting as striking as possible.

-Greeting Card Maker: It is an application that can be used on Android devices and with which you can create specific postcards and greetings for Christmas and also for other special times of the year. You just have to choose a background, one of the predefined images and also add emojis and stickers to make it more personalized.

-iFunFace eCards: With this application you will be able to give a Christmas touch to any photograph that you have on the roll of your mobile phone. Give free rein to your imagination and add numerous effects, mustaches, hats… to the faces of your loved ones. It also incorporates predefined Christmas templates so that you only have to paste the faces of your friends or family on them. It is free and you can find it on both iOS and Android.

-Mix Me Xmas: It is an application that also allows you to create Christmas greetings by adding the faces of your family and friends to one of its fun Christmas backgrounds. It is available for iOS for free. You can learn more about her in this video: