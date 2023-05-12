The 100 things announced at the Google event

Once again, Google gives us a summary of everything he presented at his event Google I/O 2023and it does so in list form.
You have the complete list on blog.google, and I summarize and translate it for you, with the odd link, here:
- Google Pixel Fold: A foldable phone with the Google Tensor G2 chip, a 7.6-inch screen and new camera features.
- Pixel 7a: A rugged phone with improved camera features and new colors.
- Pixel Buds A-Series: Headphones available in a new color called Sea.
- New hardware colors: Coral, Snow, Charcoal, Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose.
- Google PixelTablet: An 11-inch tablet with built-in speakers and the Tensor G2 chip.
- Charging Speaker Dock: An accessory for the Pixel Tablet that keeps it charged and turns it into a useful, hands-free device.
- Chromecast built into the Pixel Tablet: The first tablet with Chromecast built-in.
- Titan M2 security chip: The Pixel Tablet has a Titan M2 security chip.
- New colors for the Pixel Tablet: Porcelain, Hazel and Rose.
- Pixel Tablet Case: A case for the Pixel Tablet that works with the Charging Speaker Dock and has a brushed metal ring mount.
- Pixel 7a available for purchase, and pre-order the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.
- Special offer: When you pre-order the Pixel Fold, you’ll receive a free Pixel Watch. When you buy the Pixel 7a, you can get the Pixel Buds A-Series for free or the Pixel Buds Pro for 50% off.
- Search Labs: A way to test products and ideas in development on Google Search.
- Generative AI experience in Search: AI-powered snapshots of information with a chat mode.
- Generative AI shopping experience: Featured factors, product suggestions, reviews and up-to-date prices.
- Other experiments in Search Labs: Code Tips and Add to Sheets.
- Insights Filter in Search: Exclusive access to first-hand or expert information.
- Search results ranking improvements: Increased focus on content with unique expertise and experience.
- Lenses: Now 12 billion visual searches are used per month, four times more than two years ago.
- Assistant Voice Typing on the Pixel Tablet: It’s three times faster than normal typing thanks to machine learning technology.
- AI features in Workspace: Helped users type more than 180 billion times.
- Duet AI for Google Workspace: The power of generative AI is integrated into all Workspace apps.
- AI in Gmail: Now consider the context of your email threads when offering suggested replies, even on mobile.
- Generative AI in Slides: Allows you to create images from text descriptions.
- New AI tools in Meet: Generation of unique backgrounds for your video calls and improvements in automatic tracking and lighting adjustment.
- Assisted Writing Assistant in Docs: Now with smart chips, variables and templates that are automatically integrated into the content.
- Improvements to spell checking and grammar suggestions in Docs: Added a correction suggestions panel that helps to write concisely and avoid repetition.
- Workspace Labs: Allows users to test new AI features. They can sign up to be trial users.
- Project Starline prototype: A new design that uses only a few cameras to generate high-quality 3D information for video conferencing.
- Magic Editor in Google Photos: An experimental editing experience that allows you to change different aspects of your photos.
- Universal Translator: An experimental video dubbing service that helps translate speakers’ audio and lip movements.
- New version of the Google Home app: Available to everyone from May 11.
- Immersive View for routes on Google Maps: Allows you to view each segment of your trip before you start, whether by car, on foot or by bicycle.
- Delete recent searches directly from Google Maps: An easier way to manage your search history.
- Pixel phones with early access to Magic Editor: Soon you will be able to enjoy this function.
- Tailwind Project: An AI-powered notebook, based on your notes and sources.
- Palm 2: A faster and more efficient next-generation language model.
- Palm API: A PaLM 2 based API for developers.
- Med-PaLM 2: A fine-tuned model for medical insights that can synthesize patient information from medical images.
- gemini: A multimodal model under development with capabilities never seen before.
- Bard: Collaborative experiment of generative AI that allows you to interact in different languages and add images in the answers.
- Bard expansion to more countries: Now available in more than 180 countries, including Japan and Korea.
- Bard no waiting list: Direct access without the need for a waiting list.
- More accurate code citations in Bard: Code blocks can now be linked and sources can be accessed.
- Bard integration in popular apps: Soon it will be integrated into applications such as Adobe, Instacart
- Magic Compose for Android: Add a special touch to your messages with different writing styles.
- Android 14: Brings new customization options like lock screen shortcuts and a monochrome theme.
- Emojis Wallpaper: Customize your wallpaper with your favorite emoji combinations.
- Cinematic Wallpaper: Turn your photos into 3D images that come to life when you unlock your device.
- Generative AI Wallpaper: Generate unique wallpapers based on text descriptions.
- 50+ apps updated for larger screens: Optimized for tablets and folding devices.
- Wear OS: New platform for smartwatches with new app experiences, including WhatsApp and Gmail.
- Backup and restore on Wear OS: Allows you to safely transfer data and settings from an old watch to a new one.
- Android Auto: Available in 200 million cars worldwide, with more car models with Google integrated.
- Waze: Now available on the Google Play Store for cars with Google built-in.
- Integration of video conferencing applications in Android Auto: Cisco WebEx, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.
- YouTube in cars: Available in the coming months for vehicles from Polestar and other manufacturers.
- Safe Browsing API: Uses AI to identify and alert you to dangerous sites and files.
- Spam protections in Google Drive: View to review and manage files considered as spam.
- dark web report: Available to all Gmail users in the US to check if their email address appears on the dark web.
- Location permission control: Information about the sharing of location data in applications.
- Data deletion option in Google Play: Allows you to delete data of an application from its page on Google Play.
- Content Safety API: Expanded to include video content and combat toxicity in online comments.
- Perspective API: Used in Google language models to mitigate toxicity in online comments.
- synthetic audio detection: Advances in the detection of synthetic audio to guarantee the authenticity of the content.
- Improved “Find My Device” experience: Allows you to locate devices and belongings more easily.
- Unknown tracker alerts: Push notifications if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is near you.
- About this image in Search: Provides contextual information about an image, including its origin and fact checking.
- AI helper in Google Play Console: Help write app descriptions with AI-generated suggestions.
- Aerial View API: Allows developers to integrate aerial videos of areas into Google Maps.
- Photorealistic 3D Tiles: Allows developers to create personalized and immersive map experiences in their apps and websites.
- Compose for TV: Makes it easy to create high-quality applications for TVs.
- ChromeOS enhancements: New features and the ability to stream Android apps from phone to Chromebook.
- No-code to configure watch faces in Wear OS: Allows developers to customize the look and behavior of watch faces without programming.
- Android UI Design Hub: A comprehensive resource for understanding how to create friendly user interfaces on Android.
- App Actions Test Library: Allows developers to anticipate user expectations and deploy App Actions integrations.
- Google Assistant plugin integration in Android Studio: Now available for Wear and Auto, making it easy to develop apps based on the Google Assistant.
As you can see, it has been non-stop. We are still assuming everything to be able to explain it in detail.