The 100 things announced at the Google event

Once again, Google gives us a summary of everything he presented at his event Google I/O 2023and it does so in list form.

You have the complete list on blog.google, and I summarize and translate it for you, with the odd link, here:

Google Pixel Fold : A foldable phone with the Google Tensor G2 chip, a 7.6-inch screen and new camera features.

: A foldable phone with the Google Tensor G2 chip, a 7.6-inch screen and new camera features. Pixel 7a : A rugged phone with improved camera features and new colors.

: A rugged phone with improved camera features and new colors. Pixel Buds A-Series : Headphones available in a new color called Sea.

: Headphones available in a new color called Sea. New hardware colors : Coral, Snow, Charcoal, Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose.

: Coral, Snow, Charcoal, Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose. Google PixelTablet : An 11-inch tablet with built-in speakers and the Tensor G2 chip.

: An 11-inch tablet with built-in speakers and the Tensor G2 chip. Charging Speaker Dock : An accessory for the Pixel Tablet that keeps it charged and turns it into a useful, hands-free device.

: An accessory for the Pixel Tablet that keeps it charged and turns it into a useful, hands-free device. Chromecast built into the Pixel Tablet : The first tablet with Chromecast built-in.

: The first tablet with Chromecast built-in. Titan M2 security chip : The Pixel Tablet has a Titan M2 security chip.

: The Pixel Tablet has a Titan M2 security chip. New colors for the Pixel Tablet : Porcelain, Hazel and Rose.

: Porcelain, Hazel and Rose. Pixel Tablet Case : A case for the Pixel Tablet that works with the Charging Speaker Dock and has a brushed metal ring mount.

: A case for the Pixel Tablet that works with the Charging Speaker Dock and has a brushed metal ring mount. Pixel 7a available for purchase, and pre-order the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

Special offer : When you pre-order the Pixel Fold, you’ll receive a free Pixel Watch. When you buy the Pixel 7a, you can get the Pixel Buds A-Series for free or the Pixel Buds Pro for 50% off.

: When you pre-order the Pixel Fold, you’ll receive a free Pixel Watch. When you buy the Pixel 7a, you can get the Pixel Buds A-Series for free or the Pixel Buds Pro for 50% off. Search Labs : A way to test products and ideas in development on Google Search.

: A way to test products and ideas in development on Google Search. Generative AI experience in Search : AI-powered snapshots of information with a chat mode.

: AI-powered snapshots of information with a chat mode. Generative AI shopping experience : Featured factors, product suggestions, reviews and up-to-date prices.

: Featured factors, product suggestions, reviews and up-to-date prices. Other experiments in Search Labs : Code Tips and Add to Sheets.

: Code Tips and Add to Sheets. Insights Filter in Search : Exclusive access to first-hand or expert information.

: Exclusive access to first-hand or expert information. Search results ranking improvements : Increased focus on content with unique expertise and experience.

: Increased focus on content with unique expertise and experience. Lenses : Now 12 billion visual searches are used per month, four times more than two years ago.

: Now 12 billion visual searches are used per month, four times more than two years ago. Assistant Voice Typing on the Pixel Tablet : It’s three times faster than normal typing thanks to machine learning technology.

: It’s three times faster than normal typing thanks to machine learning technology. AI features in Workspace : Helped users type more than 180 billion times.

: Helped users type more than 180 billion times. Duet AI for Google Workspace : The power of generative AI is integrated into all Workspace apps.

: The power of generative AI is integrated into all Workspace apps. AI in Gmail : Now consider the context of your email threads when offering suggested replies, even on mobile.

: Now consider the context of your email threads when offering suggested replies, even on mobile. Generative AI in Slides : Allows you to create images from text descriptions.

: Allows you to create images from text descriptions. New AI tools in Meet : Generation of unique backgrounds for your video calls and improvements in automatic tracking and lighting adjustment.

: Generation of unique backgrounds for your video calls and improvements in automatic tracking and lighting adjustment. Assisted Writing Assistant in Docs : Now with smart chips, variables and templates that are automatically integrated into the content.

: Now with smart chips, variables and templates that are automatically integrated into the content. Improvements to spell checking and grammar suggestions in Docs : Added a correction suggestions panel that helps to write concisely and avoid repetition.

: Added a correction suggestions panel that helps to write concisely and avoid repetition. Workspace Labs : Allows users to test new AI features. They can sign up to be trial users.

: Allows users to test new AI features. They can sign up to be trial users. Project Starline prototype : A new design that uses only a few cameras to generate high-quality 3D information for video conferencing.

: A new design that uses only a few cameras to generate high-quality 3D information for video conferencing. Magic Editor in Google Photos : An experimental editing experience that allows you to change different aspects of your photos.

: An experimental editing experience that allows you to change different aspects of your photos. Universal Translator : An experimental video dubbing service that helps translate speakers’ audio and lip movements.

: An experimental video dubbing service that helps translate speakers’ audio and lip movements. New version of the Google Home app : Available to everyone from May 11.

: Available to everyone from May 11. Immersive View for routes on Google Maps : Allows you to view each segment of your trip before you start, whether by car, on foot or by bicycle.

: Allows you to view each segment of your trip before you start, whether by car, on foot or by bicycle. Delete recent searches directly from Google Maps : An easier way to manage your search history.

: An easier way to manage your search history. Pixel phones with early access to Magic Editor : Soon you will be able to enjoy this function.

: Soon you will be able to enjoy this function. Universal Translator : An experimental video dubbing service that helps translate speakers’ audio and lip movements.

: An experimental video dubbing service that helps translate speakers’ audio and lip movements. Tailwind Project : An AI-powered notebook, based on your notes and sources.

: An AI-powered notebook, based on your notes and sources. Palm 2 : A faster and more efficient next-generation language model.

: A faster and more efficient next-generation language model. Palm API : A PaLM 2 based API for developers.

: A PaLM 2 based API for developers. Med-PaLM 2 : A fine-tuned model for medical insights that can synthesize patient information from medical images.

: A fine-tuned model for medical insights that can synthesize patient information from medical images. gemini : A multimodal model under development with capabilities never seen before.

: A multimodal model under development with capabilities never seen before. Bard : Collaborative experiment of generative AI that allows you to interact in different languages ​​and add images in the answers.

: Collaborative experiment of generative AI that allows you to interact in different languages ​​and add images in the answers. Bard expansion to more countries : Now available in more than 180 countries, including Japan and Korea.

: Now available in more than 180 countries, including Japan and Korea. Bard no waiting list : Direct access without the need for a waiting list.

: Direct access without the need for a waiting list. More accurate code citations in Bard : Code blocks can now be linked and sources can be accessed.

: Code blocks can now be linked and sources can be accessed. Bard integration in popular apps : Soon it will be integrated into applications such as Adobe, Instacart

: Soon it will be integrated into applications such as Adobe, Instacart Magic Compose for Android : Add a special touch to your messages with different writing styles.

: Add a special touch to your messages with different writing styles. Android 14 : Brings new customization options like lock screen shortcuts and a monochrome theme.

: Brings new customization options like lock screen shortcuts and a monochrome theme. Emojis Wallpaper : Customize your wallpaper with your favorite emoji combinations.

: Customize your wallpaper with your favorite emoji combinations. Cinematic Wallpaper : Turn your photos into 3D images that come to life when you unlock your device.

: Turn your photos into 3D images that come to life when you unlock your device. Generative AI Wallpaper : Generate unique wallpapers based on text descriptions.

: Generate unique wallpapers based on text descriptions. 50+ apps updated for larger screens : Optimized for tablets and folding devices.

: Optimized for tablets and folding devices. Wear OS : New platform for smartwatches with new app experiences, including WhatsApp and Gmail.

: New platform for smartwatches with new app experiences, including WhatsApp and Gmail. Backup and restore on Wear OS : Allows you to safely transfer data and settings from an old watch to a new one.

: Allows you to safely transfer data and settings from an old watch to a new one. Android Auto : Available in 200 million cars worldwide, with more car models with Google integrated.

: Available in 200 million cars worldwide, with more car models with Google integrated. Waze : Now available on the Google Play Store for cars with Google built-in.

: Now available on the Google Play Store for cars with Google built-in. Integration of video conferencing applications in Android Auto : Cisco WebEx, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

: Cisco WebEx, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. YouTube in cars : Available in the coming months for vehicles from Polestar and other manufacturers.

: Available in the coming months for vehicles from Polestar and other manufacturers. Safe Browsing API : Uses AI to identify and alert you to dangerous sites and files.

: Uses AI to identify and alert you to dangerous sites and files. Spam protections in Google Drive : View to review and manage files considered as spam.

: View to review and manage files considered as spam. dark web report : Available to all Gmail users in the US to check if their email address appears on the dark web.

: Available to all Gmail users in the US to check if their email address appears on the dark web. Location permission control : Information about the sharing of location data in applications.

: Information about the sharing of location data in applications. Data deletion option in Google Play : Allows you to delete data of an application from its page on Google Play.

: Allows you to delete data of an application from its page on Google Play. Content Safety API : Expanded to include video content and combat toxicity in online comments.

: Expanded to include video content and combat toxicity in online comments. Perspective API : Used in Google language models to mitigate toxicity in online comments.

: Used in Google language models to mitigate toxicity in online comments. synthetic audio detection : Advances in the detection of synthetic audio to guarantee the authenticity of the content.

: Advances in the detection of synthetic audio to guarantee the authenticity of the content. Improved “Find My Device” experience : Allows you to locate devices and belongings more easily.

: Allows you to locate devices and belongings more easily. Unknown tracker alerts : Push notifications if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is near you.

: Push notifications if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is near you. About this image in Search : Provides contextual information about an image, including its origin and fact checking.

: Provides contextual information about an image, including its origin and fact checking. AI helper in Google Play Console : Help write app descriptions with AI-generated suggestions.

: Help write app descriptions with AI-generated suggestions. Aerial View API : Allows developers to integrate aerial videos of areas into Google Maps.

: Allows developers to integrate aerial videos of areas into Google Maps. Photorealistic 3D Tiles : Allows developers to create personalized and immersive map experiences in their apps and websites.

: Allows developers to create personalized and immersive map experiences in their apps and websites. Compose for TV : Makes it easy to create high-quality applications for TVs.

: Makes it easy to create high-quality applications for TVs. ChromeOS enhancements : New features and the ability to stream Android apps from phone to Chromebook.

: New features and the ability to stream Android apps from phone to Chromebook. No-code to configure watch faces in Wear OS : Allows developers to customize the look and behavior of watch faces without programming.

: Allows developers to customize the look and behavior of watch faces without programming. Android UI Design Hub : A comprehensive resource for understanding how to create friendly user interfaces on Android.

: A comprehensive resource for understanding how to create friendly user interfaces on Android. App Actions Test Library : Allows developers to anticipate user expectations and deploy App Actions integrations.

: Allows developers to anticipate user expectations and deploy App Actions integrations. Google Assistant plugin integration in Android Studio: Now available for Wear and Auto, making it easy to develop apps based on the Google Assistant.

As you can see, it has been non-stop. We are still assuming everything to be able to explain it in detail.