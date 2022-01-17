The 10 richest youtubers of 2021

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Forbes magazine has compiled a list of the richest youtubers in the world based on the activity and income of these creators in the year 2021. All of them have benefited from the great increase in the time of use of this platform, due to good measure to the pandemic. Throughout the year 2021, according to the Forbes report, YouTube had 2.3 billion users worldwide throughout the year, and an average of 1 billion hours of viewing per day.

Forbes clarifies that the richest YouTubers are not necessarily the ones with the most views on their channel. To prepare this ranking, the magazine has also taken into account the sponsors obtained by youtubers, advertising campaigns and the sale of merchandising.

It is striking from the list that, although it is estimated that two-thirds of YouTube content is not in the English language, those who speak in the language of Shakespeare are the ones who have the most facilities to monetize their content.

This is the top 10 richest youtubers in the world:

1.MrBeast: Behind this pseudonym is Jimmy Donalson, a 23-year-old American who, with 10,000 million views on his channel, has earned about 54 million dollars in 2021. MrBeast thus surpasses Ryan Kaji, the 10-year-old youtuber who does toy reviews, who topped this list in the last two years.

2.Jake Paul: With his videos on boxing and other combat sports, Jake Paul returns to this list after three years away. Throughout 2021, Paul earned $45 million through his YouTube channel.

3. Markiplier: Markiplier is a 32-year-old Hawaiian comedian and gamer. He has been especially adept at building a merchandising brand and related products on his channel, earning him $38 million in 2021.

4.Rhett and Link: This American humorous duo have billed, thanks to their daily program on YouTube Good Mythical Morning, 30 million dollars.

5.Unspeakable: Minecraft player Nathan Graham debuts on this list of millionaire youtubers after more than a decade of activity on his channel. In 2021, he sold the rights to his videos, which brought him a profit of 28.5 million dollars.

6.Nastya: This 7-year-old Russian already has 90 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she shares videos about music and video games. In 2021, he earned $28 million.

7.Ryan Kaju: This famous youtuber has gone from heading the list to occupying seventh place. In 2021, with his videos about toys and education, he has earned 27 million dollars.

8.Dude Perfect: These comedians were at number three on the list in 2020. Now, with a turnover of 20 million, they have fallen to eighth place.

9.Logan Paul: This boxer and video blogger, brother of Jean Paul, made the list of the year 2017 and had disappeared from it since then. In 2021 he returned to the fray and got 18 million dollars thanks to his channel.

10. Preston Assement: His videos about Minecraft have brought this regular on the list of richest youtubers 16 million dollars last year.

