The 10 most photographed cities on social networks

Reporting on trips and destinations on the Internet has become a trend, whether at a business or personal level. For this reason, there is a top of most photographed cities on social networks. These areas are above the others because they have more online posts and the frequency of use of tags and hashtags is immense, becoming almost viral.

Social media activity has revealed that London is the most photogenic city in the world, but it’s not alone.

Thus, a simple way to find out which are the most photographed and visited cities in the world is based on resorting to the data provided by social networks. These locations stand out for being beautiful and unique, so it’s not a bad idea to use the best apps to organize a trip to one of these places. Here are some of the top spots this year:

– London: the capital of England reached 150 million posts on Instagram and its main attraction was Big Ben. It is one of the most popular landmarks for tourists due to its great beauty.

– Dubai: a city that has been wildly popular for years, not least for its resurgence as a hub where technology, culture, and exotic landscapes converge. It always occupies the top positions of the most photographed cities.

– Paris: It is very clear that the classics do not die. Paris is still beautiful for millions of people, the Eiffel Tower, the Champ de Mars, the Arc de Triomphe and the Notre Dame Cathedral will never go out of style.

–New York: known as “the city that never sleeps”, because, certainly, there are thousands of stores that are open 24 hours a day. Apart from the Statue of Liberty, the city is extremely modern, full of skyscrapers and a world reference point when it comes to technology.

– Bali: a beautiful Indonesian island that, no matter how small it is, has won the position of many metropolises in the world. This is not incredible, as Bali looks like a place out of a fairy tale.

–Barcelona: the Church of the Sagrada Familia has transcended the borders of Spain to become one of the most popular monuments on the Internet. There are photos of this architectural work everywhere, it has millions of lovers and many others want to see it at any cost.

– Rome: the capital of Italy is a living museum, it seems somewhat exaggerated, but it is not. There are so many sculptures and churches scattered around Rome that hundreds of them escape the tourist guides. So it is not strange that it is a city followed by millions of people around the world.

– Las Vegas: the city of Elvis Presley, the casinos, the big hotels and the neon lights. All of them are the reason why Las Vegas will always be at the top of the most photographed areas, it is impossible to go unnoticed.

–Orlando: By itself this city in the United States may not attract much attention, but suffice it to mention that Walt Disney World Resort is located there, one of the largest theme parks on earth, so it is not necessary to explain anything more.

– Florence: For many the true treasure of Italy is Florence. Described by poets, tourists and celebrities as one of the most beautiful cities in the world. It is full of sculptures, picturesque streets and magnanimous churches, such as the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore.