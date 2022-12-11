The 10 most downloaded apps of 2022

- Advertisement -

What have been the most downloaded mobile apps throughout this year that is about to end? According to a report by Canadian Sportsbooks, the app that has been downloaded the most in 2022 has been TikTok, displacing Instagram, which now ranks second. This is the Top 10 of the year:

1.TikTok: The ByteDance-owned app has been the most downloaded app globally, with more than 656 million downloads since the start of 2022. This means that the app now has a global reach of 3.5 billion downloads. In addition, as additional data, it can be noted that more than 1,000 million videos are seen on TikTok every day.

2.Instagram: More than 545 million Instagram downloads have occurred throughout 2022. In total, it has 1.390 million active users per month.

3.Facebook: With more than 416 million new downloads in 2022, Facebook ranks as the third most downloaded app of the year. It has 2.9 billion users worldwide, although it should be noted that in 2022 it was downloaded three million times more than in 2021.

4. WhatsApp: It has been downloaded 395 million times in 2022 and has a total of 2 billion users worldwide. Every day 100 billion messages are sent through WhatsApp.

5.Telegram: Downloaded 329 million times in 2022, it has more than 550 million active users worldwide.

6.Snapchat: The social network has been downloaded 327 million times in 2022. It has 293 million daily users and 4,000 million photos are shared through it every day.

7.Zoom: It has surpassed 300 million downloads in 2022, and continues to be the most widely used video calling app in the world.

8.Facebook Messenger: With more than 268 million downloads in 2022, every month 20 billion messages are sent through this application.

9.CapCut: Video editing app CapCut has been downloaded 255 million times worldwide this year.

10. Spotify: It has been downloaded 203 million times in 2022. All data includes the sum of users of the Android operating system and the iOS operating system.