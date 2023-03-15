The 10 little-known features of Mac

Mac It is an operating system that is characterized by the simplicity of its functions, but it is a reality that there are several little-known software options that can be very helpful in certain cases.

Several of them are focused on shortcuts to access other functions or ways to change some formats in the system, such as organizing tabs or having direct access to texts.

Automator

Work or study routines involve repeating certain actions during the day. Mac offers a way to optimize time with the Automator tool. In it, users will have the opportunity to organize certain tasks such as renaming files, copying and pasting content, and other simple actions that are repeated daily, but with this option, they are chained to do them with few movements.

To access it you must go to Other > Automator in Launchpad or Applications > Automator in Finder, or by pressing Command + Space, to open the search engine and type Automator there.

quick look

It is very useful when you are viewing multiple files in Finder and time needs to be expedited. Thanks to this quick glance, they can be viewed without having to open them in a window. This also works for viewing the content within a folder.

To use it, you must click on the file and then press the space bar.

Little-known functions of the computer to have text shortcuts, open files, create virtual desktops, among others.

Full screen

For users who are easily distracted by scrolling from window to window or opening other applications, this feature allows one window to take up all of the screen space and be the only thing on display.

This mode is activated by pressing the green button in the upper left corner and choosing the Full Screen option.

Customize keyboard shortcuts

as well as in windows, Mac It takes advantage of the keyboard to easily activate many operations and avoid so many movements with the mouse, such as using Command+H to hide a window, Command+C to copy text, Command+Tab to switch between open applications.

But it also has the option for each person to organize these shortcuts to their liking by going to System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcuts. A window will open there to make the configurations to the taste of each one.

virtual desktops

This function is known as Space and what it allows is to create virtual spaces so that the user has several desktops and different applications or another organization are open there for each task carried out with the computer.

To use it you must press F3, move the mouse cursor to the top of the screen and click the plus (+) button to add a new desktop.

Screenshots

There is a shortcut to take a screenshot much faster and with the option of selecting a certain crop of the screen, to then save it as an image. Pressing Shift+Command+3 will save the screenshot to your desktop by default and using Shift+Command+5 will give you access to more capture options and screen recording features.

SpotlightSearch

It is a tool that everyone can see that opens a browser and from there you can run applications directly, search for files or open settings without having to do so many previous steps. It opens when you press Command + Space.

force exit

When an application does not respond, this option allows you to close it immediately, which avoids wasting time and affecting the performance of the computer. To use it, you must press Command+Option+Escape, with that a window will open with all the executed programs and you must choose the one that is not working to end it.

Shortcut text

Normally, we are using texts in a repetitive way, like writing our email. Mac has a tool that allows you to access that text without having to type it completely, just a command. For example, for the email simply have to write ‘$%’.

To activate it you must go to System Preferences > Keyboard, then click on “Text” and click on the plus button to add abbreviations.

airdrop

Finally, this function allows you to share files easily and quickly between the Mac and devices Manzana, using wifi and bluetooth connections.

Using it is simple. should go to Finder and in the sidebar find the option airdrop it will access it to search for nearby devices, then drag the file to share in the window that opened and it will start the process of sending to the linked device.