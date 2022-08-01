The 10 extensions that improve navigation in Google Chrome

10 . (photo: One a Day)

Chrome Web Store is full of plugins and extensions for Google Chrome and other browsers based on Google. There is something for all needs and it almost always covers them in their entirety.

Usually, chrome extensions tend to make things easier when browsing iinternet, but especially when you are in a world where work is almost completely virtual.

Next, TechSmart brings a top 10 extensions list to be installed and users test their usefulness:

1. Tactiq

Users can transcribe everything they say in a meeting, either through google-meet either zoom. You can identify who each message belongs to and even export the complete minutes to Google Docs.

Sales calls, team meetings, online courses, customer interviews, product research: Tactiq can be used to capture everything people say, so as not to miss anything.

With Tactiq, you can transcribe Google Meet, highlight important things, bookmark things, record conversations, and then Tactiq sums it all up in a Google Doc.

improve-navigation-in-Google-Chrome.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Tactiq. (photo: Google Chrome Store) improve-navigation-in-Google-Chrome.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

2. Summary

Summari helps you read more in less time: capture information from virtually any text in seconds.

It includes:

– News and articles

– Newsletters and blogs

– Magazines and more

Even the user can do one minute summaries by sharing a link to reading materials.

Summary. (photo: Google Chrome Store)

3.Blackbox

With this tool you can copy any text from the internet. From the text of a video Youtube to the text of an image. If you are programming, it is helpful to copy the code from any tutorial video.

If any TechSmart reader is a student, developer, or just spends a lot of time watching videos, webinars, and meetings, this extension is ideal.

Black box. (photo: Google Chrome Store)

4.Wordtune

Wordtune is a writing tool powered by artificial intelligence who understands what you’re trying to say Y it suggests ways to make your writing more clear, compelling, and authentic.

Help in the following aspects:

– Reduce editing time

– The user writes with confidence

– Expand vocabulary

– write clearly

Wordtune. (photo: Google Chrome Store)

5.AdBlock

Surely, at some point any user has tried to play a movie or series and every time he clicks on the screen, pop-up tabs open, more times than one would like.

To do this, Google Chrome offers AdBlock, an extension that blocks these tabs.

adblock. (photo: Google Chrome Store)

6.LanguageTool

A very good spelling assistant. This tool works on the entire website. It will highlight any errors and suggest solutions.

this extension free catches many errors that a simple spell checker can’t catch, such as grammatical problems, frequently confused words, and punctuation errors.

In addition, LanguageTool provides style suggestions to improve your writing: substitute synonyms for overused words, succinctly rephrase multi-word sentences, and substitute page selections for commonly used expressions.

LanguageTool. (photo: Google Chrome Store

7.News Feed Eradicator

Surely, many users do not like scrolling through the news at all in Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social sites when there are people around, in case a publication appears that could surprise more than one.

Well this extension remove feed from these sites and replaces it with an inspirational quote.

News eradicator. (photo: Google Chrome Store)

8.LastPass

Everyone has multiple passwords because not all apps have the same requirements to create them. For this reason, sometimes it is difficult to remember the password of each website and you have to try them all until you find the correct password.

The solution to this problem is LastPass, a password manager that stands out among Google Chrome extensions where you can store them all. So you don’t have to remember all the passwords, you just have to remember the LastPass password, and ready!

Lastpass. (photo: Google Chrome Store)

9. LOOM

great tool for record the entire screen. Also record audio. You can record screen alone, screen plus webcam and more.

With Loom you can record your screen and instantly get a link to share with whoever you want. This is the fastest and easiest way to take screenshots and stay in touch with your team.

Whether you’re recording a product demo, giving feedback, or just sharing your thoughts, Loom makes it easy to stay informed with asynchronous video.

loom. (photo: Google Chrome Store)

10. PICTURE-IN-PICTURE

PictureinPicture (PiP) allows watch videos in a floating window (always on top of other windows) so you can control what you see when interacting with other websites or applications.

This tool is ideal if you want to watch videos while doing other things. Very useful to watch tutorials and practice in real time or you can also have the video you want as a thumbnail.