The 10 best NFT games that allow you to earn money

NFTs (Non Fungible Token, or intangible digital assets) have become fashionable in recent times applied to fields as diverse as art or company financing, but they have also made their appearance in the video game sector.

Try the best NFT games that allow you to earn money

On some occasions as accessories or complements for avatars, that is, costing the gamer money, but this phenomenon of buying and selling digital assets also knows examples in which the flow of money can circulate in reverse and provide income to the player himself. This is the video game model that receives the name Play To Earn (PTE) or “play to win”.

This denomination responds to a model that facilitates, through blockchain technology or chain of blocks that resides behind the NFT, the transactions (purchase, sale, rental…) of different elements that are part of a video game: objects, skins, avatars… And just as some players use their money to buy them, others can make a profit by selling them or even creating them. And it is that the blockchain allows digital objects to be unique and therefore their commercial traffic is enhanced as unrepeatable objects.

The big companies in the video game sector are already setting their sights on this field. In fact, this is what Nintendo has expressed when, during the last presentation of its quarterly financial results, it expressed the potential that it recognizes both the NFT and the metaverse, the field where there are more signs of developing this application of technology.

In the case of video games that integrate NFT, these elements will be the ones that constitute the mode of payment, exchanging the money for these tokens or virtual symbolic elements, and the user must take precautions to safeguard these assets properly to avoid theft or fraud, since these assets may eventually convert their value into hard cash.

As for the video games that already integrate NFT capabilities and that allow gamers to obtain profits, some of those that are already available are the following:

-«Axie Infinity» and «Illuvium»: Inspired by «Pokemon» (capture, training and confrontation of fantastic creatures) the value of these creatures that the player must capture varies depending on its uniqueness and the demand that exists for it. During the summer of 2021, «Axel Infinity» generated transactions for more than 485 million dollars. “Illuvium” will be open for use throughout this year.

-“Samurai Doge”: With a similar theme but in this case with dogs that, uniformed as samurais, face each other in battles. By crossing them to obtain these offspring, some of them highly valued based on the victory history of their parents, they can be sold to other users.

-«Darkspace»: Space military strategy in real time in which the player must generate his own army and attack other planets from which to obtain resources, being able to later exchange them, convert them into tokens with which to finance the development of his own forces or convert them into cash.

-«Decentraland» and «The Sandbox»: Completely oriented to its use in the metaverse, it allows you to create and explore objects, terrain and accessories for later sale.

-«Gold Fever» and «Mines of Dalarnia»: The player must go through different terrains looking for gold (“Gold Fever”) or crystals “Mines of Dalarnia”). In the case of the first, you can extract alone or in the company of others (in which case you must distribute the profits obtained). You can also attack the digs of others. With the profits obtained, material and weapons can be purchased.

-“Guild of Guardians”: Action and adventure game in which players create and protect their characters, giving them accessories with which to attack other players. Its tremendous success makes it difficult to access, with a waiting list of more than 140,000 applicants to participate.

