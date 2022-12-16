The 10 best apps created in Latin America

- Advertisement -

Some of the best mobile apps have been created in Latin America. There are many ventures that are taking place in the region and several of them have resulted in successful applications that have managed to gain a huge community of users.

There are various popular apps, from simple games to complex platforms designed for learning English.

These are 10 mobile applications that you may not have known had been developed in Latin America that stand out for their good design, useful interface, and practicality.

–Open English: It has become a phenomenon in Latin America, in addition to offering complete and professional English courses, it also has more tools. It has a text-to-speech translator, a bilingual dictionary and the ability to use the app offline. This application was generated in Venezuela.

– Duolingo: made to help in the learning of several languages. She teaches courses in French, English, Spanish, German, Italian and Portuguese. It has reached all parts of the world and has millions of users. Duolingo comes from Guatemala.

–uSound: a program from Argentina that serves to help people with hearing problems. It has the ability to amplify sounds so that the individual hears what he wants without hindrance. A practical app that only requires a mobile phone and headphones to be used correctly.

– Nekso: Inspired by Uber, it is one of the best Venezuelan apps that offers people safe taxis from companies or taxi drivers that are registered with a public transport company endorsed by the state.

– HeyHey: We arrived at a Chilean social network that has caused a sensation in the country because it has the presence of big stars and celebrities. The system is similar to that of Twitter, it allows you to share voice notes and the interaction is done one by one.

– Fandango: Peruvians do not like to stand in long lines to enter the cinema. For this reason, the Cinepapaya application, now known as Fandango, was born to buy tickets from the comfort of your mobile. On the platform you can choose the seats and the time of the function, it is very useful.

–Rocketpin: It is used for people to earn money while doing their daily tasks. There are several missions that allow you to monetize, such as being a mystery shopper, doing audits, taking surveys, etc. This application comes from Chile.

– Compare well: launched in Peru as a system that makes it possible to compare financial services and products. It is really useful when you need to compare bank credits, loans, life insurance, etc.

– CollectorApp: Designed for freelancers in Mexico, this app helps them keep track of everything they have worked for the month so they know how much they will receive when they go to collect. Its function is focused on keeping the accounts organized.

– Speak it: Produced in Argentina for individuals who have communication problems, it is one of the best apps of its kind. It offers the person a text-to-speech and speech-to-text translator, an agenda to make notes, an assistant, etc. The best thing is that it does not require an Internet connection.