That’s right Kahoot! integrated into Google Classroom

A few hours ago we told you that the add-ons were already available in , and one of the first companies to release them was the omnipresent !

The goal of the plugin is to allow educators and students to discover, create, assign, and present interactive learning sessions, all from within Google Classroom, without ever leaving the platform.

The use is explained in detail in this company article, where they comment that, as an early access partner for Google Classroom plugins, Kahoot! It will help both student engagement at school and independent learning at home.

Using it requires administrators to set up the plugin for schools across their district from the Google Workspace Marketplace. It’s done in just a few clicks, it’s very fast, and once it’s done, you’ll be able to access Kahoot! on any device within Google Classroom, without having to log in again.

Classroom add-ons are available to all Google Workspace for Education users, users with the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, or Google Workspace for Education Plus editions.

Teachers will be able to search or create their own kahoots, and use any of the millions of sessions already available on the platform. Once done, they will be able to assign them to students to take directly in Google Classroom.

On the other hand, Kahoot! EDU for Schools allows educators to access a school library of kahoots, making it possible to find and share educational content with other teachers in the same school, or in the same district.

Kahoot! was selected to be a Google for Education Partner in 2019, and has always been one of the first platforms to integrate with Google solutions ever since.