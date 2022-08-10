That’s how cool the box of the new AMD Ryzen 9 7000 is

- Advertisement -

The image you see on the cover is a leak obtained, in theory, from a set of materials used by AMD internally, and it shows how it will be the packaging of the new 9 7000 processorsthe most powerful chips that the Sunnyvale company will launch on September 15, if all goes according to plan.

If this image is confirmed, and the truth is that it seems to be official, it seems that AMD will make an important change to the design of the boxes of the new Ryzen 9 7000, and maybe that style is also transferred to the boxes of the rest of the models. For comparison purposes, we find a markedly minimalist finish, more discreet and elegant than that of the Ryzen 5000 boxes, where a dark gray color dominates with a metallic touch and the orange details are minimal.

The truth is that this new design of the Ryzen 9 7000 box I like it much more than the design of the box of the current models. The change to a metallic dark gray tone and that minimalist touch with angular lines in orange seem especially successful. The logo has also changed tones, since now the circle comes in gray and not orange.

In addition to this new design, we have also been able to access new information that came with the cover image, and that focuses on the prices of the new AMD Ryzen 7000 processors. It does not cover all the models that will arrive on launch day, as it leaves out the Ryzen 5 7600, but it does include the Ryzen 7 7000 and Ryzen 9 7000. This is how the prices would look:

The Ryzen 7 7700X would be priced identically to the Ryzen 7 5700X ($299).

The Ryzen 7 7800X would cost more than the Ryzen 7 5800X (over $449, maybe $499).

The Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 7950X will cost more than the Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X (over $549 and $799, respectively).

As for the Ryzen 5 7600X, which I know is one of the most anticipated processors by many of our readers, its price will most likely end up being identical or slightly inferior to the Ryzen 5 5600X. If everything we have said is confirmed, the final prices of the new Ryzen 7000 would be higher than initially expected, and would be on average slightly above the price of the Ryzen 5000 at launch.

We must take into account that this scheme of plans could change in the short term depending on the competition offered by Intel with the Raptor Lake-S, a new generation of processors that will use the Raptor Cove architecture and the Gracemont architecture, and that will also arrive in the final stretch of this year. If the performance of these ends up being superior to that of the Ryzen 7000, AMD may end up lowering prices.