That of ACS and the Benetton will be an arduous fight

Florentino Pérez’s difficult truce with the Benetton family has come to an end. ACS has allied itself with the funds Brookfield and Global Infrastructure Partners for a possible purchase attempt of the road operator Atlantia, controlled by the Benettons. The acquisition would cost up to 20,000 million euros, net of debt, although the sale of assets would reduce the cost. It will be more difficult to convince the Italian billionaires, who own 33% of Atlantia.

ACS and the Benetton have already faced each other before. The builder crashed the Atlantia party in 2017, just as the Italian company was trying to buy Spanish highway operator Abertis. After months of clashes, the two rivals reached an agreement that gave Atlantia 50% of Abertis plus one share, and ACS and its subsidiary Hochtief the rest.

Pérez, who never lost interest in Abertis, is now trying another type of assault. Brookfield and GIP would buy Atlantia and then sell Abertis to ACS after the deal went through, according to people familiar with the matter.

An acquisition would mean a good bite. A 30% premium to unaltered market value would require a price of €20bn. This figure rises to 50,000 million if the net debt is added. But the outlay would likely drop to around €32bn once Atlantia completes the sale of Italian motorway unit ASPI in May, which will bring in €8bn of cash and write off almost €10bn of net debt. This would imply a return on invested capital of 6% after taxing the 2024 EBIT of €2.4bn, according to Refinitiv forecasts: comfortably above the company’s cost of capital, close to 5%, according to GuruFocus.

The question is whether the newly installed head of the family, Alessandro Benetton, is willing to relinquish control. Atlantia has just emerged from a protracted dispute with the Italian government following the collapse of Genoa’s Morandi bridge in 2018. Brookfield and GIP are open to letting the Benettons keep their 33% stake. But the deal would still mean playing second fiddle to the funds, and letting the Atlantia empire break up an old enemy.

Benetton’s alternative plan, which is to turn to Blackstone for a possible counter offer, suggests that it will not be easily swayed. For Pérez and his allies, resolving the financial issue may be the easiest part of the acquisition battle.