TGIQF: The quiz to say goodbye to the iPod

The iPod was the pinnacle of MP3 players. In May, Apple announced that the cult device would no longer be produced – we’ll say with a quiz.

“1000 Songs in Your Pocket”. Apple made this promise to users of its iPods more than 20 years ago. The device became a huge success and soon became the undisputed number one MP3 player. But then came smartphones that could store and play music just as well, and thanks to streaming services, there was no longer a need to buy individual songs or albums, download them, and store them on a device. The iPod was slowly becoming obsolete.

Finally, in May 2022, Apple announced that the iPod would no longer be manufactured. Most recently, Apple had only produced the iPod Touch anyway. To say goodbye to the cult device, our quiz this Friday revolves around the iPod. Do you know your way around? Then the ten questions about milestones, special models and the competition shouldn’t be a problem for you. As always, the clock is breathing down your neck – the faster you answer correctly, the more points you get.

