HomeTech GiantsAmazon#TGIQF - the quiz for the series "Rings of Power"

#TGIQF – the quiz for the series “Rings of Power”

Tech GiantsAmazonDevelopers

Published on

By Brian Adam
tgiqf the quiz for the series rings of power.jpg
tgiqf the quiz for the series rings of power.jpg
- Advertisement -

Amazon’s “rings of power” breaks records. Today’s quiz is all about the series and the Tolkien-created myths that the series is based on.

- Advertisement -

With its new Lord of the Rings series “The Rings of Power”, Amazon has won the race against the Game of Thrones prequel “House of the Dragon” in a global fantasy streaming direct comparison, if you look at the game’s own numbers Group may believe. We take today’s release of the third installment of the fantasy epic as an opportunity to ask twelve questions about the series and Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings myth in our quiz. Find out how well you know your stuff.

3D graphics package Blender 3.3 supports current graphics cards

- Advertisement -

Recommended Editorial Content

With your consent, an external quiz (kr3m.media GmbH) will be loaded here.

- Advertisement -

Always load quizzes

I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms (kr3m. media GmbH). Read more about our privacy policy.

If you want to compare your score with other players, please use our discussion forum. Please do not post any correct answers and do not use spoilers, so that others can take part under the same starting conditions and do not lose the fun of the quiz.

Possession of Petro, dry law and price of the dollar is the most searched in Google Colombia

#TGIQF: The quiz




“Thank God It’s Quiz Friday!” Every Friday there is a new quiz from the areas of IT, technology, entertainment or nerd knowledge:

Do you have an idea for a quiz yourself? Give it to me, the quizmaster will be happy.


(emw)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Tired of Apple Music? So you can unsubscribe from iOS and Android

It is possible that, by recommendation and simple curiosity, you are trying the...
Tech News

AMD processors change their numbering (although everything will continue to be quite a mess)

If you pay attention to the component market, you will have more...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.