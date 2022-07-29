TGIQF: The Hollywood Silicon Valley Quiz

and have more in common than meets the eye. Cameo performances by IT greats, films about brutal computers… Test your knowledge here!

What does Hollywood have to do with Silicon Valley? Well, both are in the USA, but there are also many intersections in the film sector: sometimes famous personalities from the tech scene play a role in Hollywood films or series, sometimes they are about computers or artificial intelligence. However, directors and producers often use the technology to produce their films and to give them effects.

Ultimately, on the one hand, IT history provided the material for Hollywood films, on the other hand, Hollywood greats also influenced IT history. How familiar are you with both worlds? Find out with our quiz! As always, the clock is ticking with every question, rewarding quick (and correct) answers with more points.

