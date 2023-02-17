Text messages to be listened to in the sender’s (simulated) voice: Apple tries it

Would you like to receive a text message from your friend on iPhone and instead of reading it, be able to hear it? Nothing new, you say: Siri already allows you to transform a written message into audio, just as it also allows you to dictate one. The patent filed by Applehowever, says something else, because it explains how you can listen to a received text message with the simulated voice of the person who sent it to you.

Therefore it is not a real voice message (the sender does not speakbut writes message), or a text message read by Siri’s voice. This is where a technology developed and patented by Apple comes into play that concerns something new voice modeling system through which whoever receives the text message he will not necessarily have to read it but will be able to listen to it with the original voice of the sender.