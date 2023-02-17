Text messages to be listened to in the sender’s (simulated) voice: Apple tries it

Would you like to receive a text message from your friend on iPhone and instead of reading it, be able to hear it? Nothing new, you say: Siri already allows you to transform a written message into audio, just as it also allows you to dictate one. The patent filed by Applehowever, says something else, because it explains how you can listen to a received text message with the simulated voice of the person who sent it to you.
Therefore it is not a real voice message (the sender does not speakbut writes message), or a text message read by Siri’s voice. This is where a technology developed and patented by Apple comes into play that concerns something new voice modeling system through which whoever receives the text message he will not necessarily have to read it but will be able to listen to it with the original voice of the sender.
An interesting feature, therefore, that would allow you to translate written messages into audio with the different voices of each contact. To make this customization possible, whoever sends the text message must simultaneously create a voice file to be stored on their smartphone. Upon receipt of the written message on the Messages app, the recipient can decide whether also access or not the attached voice file: if yes, starting from that message and for all the following ones, he will be able to listen to the messages with the simulated voice of the sender.
Do you think it could be a useful feature or do you consider it redundant? If you want to take a look at the latest patents filed by Apple, HERE you can find a recent one on foldable devices.