Text Express – Word Adventure, a new mobile word game, with a story behind it

GameHouse is a company known for the casual games it creates, all of them with stories.

Now it has presented a new one, but in this case it does so as a publisher, supporting and working together with the indie studio Story Giant Games.

This is Text : Word , free for iOS and Android. It is a game of forming words, but it has a narrative never seen before in this sector, with a great variety of mechanics, covering 3,500 levels, 37 destinations and more than 95 characters.

It’s not just about forming words, we can enjoy the adventure with the character Tilly, on an old train that will stop at different regions so that Tilly discovers her destiny.

They are themed word games with lots of crossword puzzles. There are hidden words, daily challenges and the possibility of combining letters to form words, thus leveling up and unlocking new challenges.

Unfortunately at the moment it is only in English, although it can be a good opportunity to practice the language by learning vocabulary at the same time that we find familiar words.

The game has been created by Story Giant Games, a small Dutch indie studio who already have experience developing casual games with strong storytelling. It has been published by GameHouse, thus reinforcing its commitment to supporting indie studios with great potential and talent.

Link: textexpressgame.com.