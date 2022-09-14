Texas: Lawsuit against Google and Facebook’s collusion partially dismissed

Part of the US antitrust lawsuit has been dismissed: allegations of with , dubbed Jedi Blue.

“Not plausible” is the reasoning of a US federal district court to dismiss part of the Texas antitrust lawsuit against Google. It’s about the real-time bidding process and supposedly secret agreements between Facebook, now Meta, and Google’s parent company Alphabet.

In a blog post, Google writes that the agreements that became known as Jedi Blue have always been public and pro-competitive. “It is important that the court dropped the allegations related to our open bid agreement with Meta — the heart of the Paxton lawsuit.” Paxton is the name of senior Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. From the court that sounds according to the Editor Leah Nylen as follows: “States’ claim is not plausible as they do not adequately explain Facebook’s motivation to use its economic power to negotiate with Google.”

Google also says: “The court has agreed with us that many of Paxton’s allegations of our technological and innovative practices – such as the open bidding process and the Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) – are not violations of competition law. Also the allegations against the privacy sandbox had been rejected.” We are pleased that the other allegations have also been clarified.”

The allegations that have now been dropped are only part of the lawsuit. Numerous other procedural points are still open and approved. These include allegations that Google does indeed have a monopoly position in the advertising business and is exploiting this in an anti-competitive manner. The so-called Project Bernanke, in which Google is said to have preferred itself in auctions, remains an allegation.

Allegations of competition law and consumer protection

A total of 16 states have now joined the very extensive lawsuit. It’s about years of systematic fraud and tricks in the advertising market, which Google is accused of, as well as penalties, but also claims for damages and the required spin-offs of Google’s parts of the company.

In addition to the competition law allegations, the lawsuit also includes violations of consumer protection law. Google’s “modus operandi is to monopolize and twist the facts,” says the introduction to the lawsuit filed in 2020. Accordingly, Google’s entire business model is personalized and targeted advertising.



