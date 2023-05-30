Texas lawmakers approve new corporate tax breaks

- Advertisement -

Both chambers of the Texas Legislature on May 28 approved legislation to create a new school property tax abatement program. The approval, shortly before the May 29 end of this year’s session, was reason to cheer for business leaders who said such tax breaks were needed for Texas to remain competitive for economic development projects. Critics of the program have decried it as corporate welfare that diverts funding away from public schools. Click through to learn how the proposal was altered through late negotiations.