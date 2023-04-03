Tetris the Movie available now on Apple TV+.

- Advertisement -

Tetris, the biopic that tells the story behind the iconic puzzle game, premiered on Apple TV+ on March 30, 2023.

Starring Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, the film tells the complicated story of how the US rights to the game were acquired amid Cold War tensions.

Larry Kasanoff, the producer of Tetris and other adaptations, has announced that the Tetris movie will be a trilogy due to its lengthy plot.

The story is huge and will focus on order after chaos, with elements of science fiction and based on the essence of the original work.

The jewel of the world of video games was filmed in China and will feature special effects from experts in Harry Potter and Deadpool, among other productions.

Kasanoff has ensured that the story of the Tetris movie is unique and there are no blocks with legs running around the screen.

Let’s talk about Tetris the movie?

The plot of Tetris centers on Rogers’ fight for the rights to the game, a task that is further complicated by having to deal with the Russian government, since the game’s inventor, Alexey Pajitnov, is of Russian origin.

The film features surprisingly dramatic and tense moments, reflecting the real-life obstacles encountered during the rights acquisition process.

Although the film’s title references the popular puzzle game, Tetris does not focus on Tetromino blocks as characters.

Instead, it focuses on the story behind the game and the fight for intellectual property rights.

The film is a mix of drama and adventure, offering a fascinating insight into how the video game business came to be and how the expansion of the Tetris game was achieved.

The premiere of Tetris on Apple TV+ has been met with mostly positive reviews, with a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics have singled out Taron Egerton’s performance and praised director Jon M. Chu’s direction of the film.

More information about the movie.

To watch Tetris on Apple TV+, users will need a subscription to this streaming service.

If you haven’t signed up yet, a free seven-day trial can be accessed via the Apple TV+ website.

To watch the movie, users can use the Apple TV app on devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV set-top box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, and other devices.

If viewing on an Android device or Windows PC, the service can also be accessed via a web browser at tv.apple.com.

We must say, Tetris is a fascinating movie that offers a unique insight into the story behind one of the most popular games of all time.

With an exciting plot, outstanding performances, and outstanding direction, this movie is a great choice for puzzle game lovers and general movie fans.