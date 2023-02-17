Tetris arrives on March 31 on Apple TV +: here is the official trailer

We talked about it just a few days ago to anticipate its future screening during the SXSW Film Festival which will be held from 10 to 19 March, but today there is some fresh news. What are we talking about? Of the film Tetris, whose arrival on Apple TV + is very imminent. The story behind the global gaming phenomenon will be available on the streaming platform on March 31st and Apple just released the first official trailer.

As already anticipated, the film will talk about Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), a Dutch entrepreneur who obtained the rights to distribute Tetris on the Game Boy and other consoles, and the Soviet programmer Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Yefremov), who created the game during the Cold War, but because he was a government employee, he didn’t receive any compensation to begin with. If at first glance the story might appear flat and unattractive, in reality there is a lot of material to work with considering that rights have subsequently become the object of a dispute tainted by the different capitalist and communist visions of the time.