Tetris arrives on March 31 on Apple TV +: here is the official trailer

Tetris arrives on March 31 on Apple TV +: here is the official trailer

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
We talked about it just a few days ago to anticipate its future screening during the SXSW Film Festival which will be held from 10 to 19 March, but today there is some fresh news. What are we talking about? Of the film Tetris, whose arrival on Apple TV + is very imminent. The story behind the global gaming phenomenon will be available on the streaming platform on March 31st and Apple just released the first official trailer.

As already anticipated, the film will talk about Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), a Dutch entrepreneur who obtained the rights to distribute Tetris on the Game Boy and other consoles, and the Soviet programmer Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Yefremov), who created the game during the Cold War, but because he was a government employee, he didn’t receive any compensation to begin with. If at first glance the story might appear flat and unattractive, in reality there is a lot of material to work with considering that rights have subsequently become the object of a dispute tainted by the different capitalist and communist visions of the time.

But it won’t be the only highly anticipated content on Apple TV+ to arrive in March, in fact, the hit series Ted Lasso will also be the protagonist from mid-month, for what is rumored could be the final season. Recall that Ted Lasso is among the most popular TV series offered on Apple’s streaming service, it also won the Emmy Award for best comedy series for its second season and is also the comedy that has won the most Emmys for two years in a row.

And we close with the latest information on Tetris, whose trailer is accompanied by the rocking notes of The Final Countdown and offers us a taste of what to expect, already highlighting the dynamics described above in the few minutes available, but which will be re-proposed in a more modern and more ironic traits. At this point we just have to watch the almost 3-minute video waiting for the publication on the streaming service, which we remind you once again, will take place on March 31st.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

