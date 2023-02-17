Tetris: Apple TV Plus releases movie trailer about the classic game starring Taron Egerton

Apple TV Plus released this Thursday (16) the first official trailer for “Tetris”, a new thriller biopic that will tell the story of the classic video game released in 1984. The film will reproduce the battle for distribution of the game developed by Alexey Pajitnov, a computer engineer who will be played by Nikita Efremov. Taron Egerton will star in the new production as Henk Rogers, a Dutch businessman who fights for the international distribution of the game in an era of conflict between East and West, the Cold War, amid extremely fierce competition in the segment.

Based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) and his discovery of Tetris in 1988, when he sets out to take the game to the world and stumbles upon a dangerous web of lies and corruption behind it. of the Iron Curtain.

Set in the latter half of the 1990s, after the initial release of Tetris, the storyline will have the licensing and distribution of the game to a worldwide audience as its centerpiece. The film will reveal conflicts with Soviet authorities and tycoons interested in acquiring a profit share in the commercialization of the video game at any cost. - Advertisement - Some popular figures who will be portrayed in the feature film include Hiroshi Yamauchi, president of Nintendo, who will be played by Togo Igawa, and Mikhail Gorbachev, former president of the Soviet Union.

“It’s a great thriller, and everyone [os envolvidos] are fantastic,” commented Taron Egerton, Golden Globe winner for portraying Elton John in his biographical film Rocketman. “It’s a great supporting cast. There are some true top-notch British veterans like Roger Allam […] and a host of really brilliant Russian actors.”

With its simple dynamics, the puzzle game with blocks of different shapes has gained worldwide fame. Its popularity is so long-lived that the game had an official version adapted for Android and iOS phones in 2020. The film tetris will debut on Apple TV Plus on March 31st. Subscription to the streaming service costs BRL 14.90/month with a seven-day free period. The platform is also available as part of Apple One, a plan that encompasses several benefits for users of the Apple ecosystem, including Apple Music, iCloud and Arcade.

