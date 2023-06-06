Testing the new Apple Vision Pro, diverse opinions

- Advertisement -

Many editors in the United States have been able to test the Apple Vision Pro, and I have dedicated myself to collecting all the opinions to leave here a record of the good and the bad of a device that, although it innovates technologically, will not represent any change in the sector due to at its excessive price.



In Tech Crunch

Pros

It is considered a genuine advance in the capability and execution of Mixed Reality (XR).

Hardware quality is very good, with 24 million pixels across the two panels, considerably more than other headsets most consumers have come in contact with.

The headband design is comfortable and quickly adjustable. It also includes a top strap to relieve weight.

The build quality demonstrates Apple-level ambition, no corners have been cut, and high-quality engineering is on display.

The onboarding experience includes automatic eye relief calibration that adjusts the lenses to the center of the eyes, eliminating the need for manual adjustments.

They have mitigated the common problems of latency-induced nausea and isolation that prolonged use of these devices can cause.

Eye tracking and gesture control are close to seamless, with hand gestures picking up anywhere around the headset.

The passthrough feature offers a real-time 4K view of the world around you, which is important for extended VR or AR sessions.

The resolution makes the text readable, making it a complete computing device.

Digital avatars, or “Play Personas,” are created from a scan of your face, and they looked surprisingly good.

The quality of the images and apps is so good that Apple used them directly from the device in its presentation.

Setup is smooth and simple, taking just a couple of minutes.

Cons

While the article doesn’t mention many negatives, it does point out that the demo was guided and the author needs more time with the device to make any definitive statements.

The main frame and glass piece are substantial in size, not heavy, but definitely feel present.

The passthrough experience had a slight motion blur effect, although it was not distracting.

The price is high at $3,500, which puts the device in the power user category for early adopters.

Apple is still working on certain aspects, such as the choice of light sealing options and aspects of the software.

Capturing 3D photos and videos with the Apple Vision Pro couldn’t be tested directly, so there’s no telling what that experience will feel like.

on the verge

Pros

They feature impressive screens and video passthrough.

They allow interaction with your phone while you wear the glasses.

The quality and resolution of the screens are incredibly high: a 4K screen for each eye, with pixels just 23 microns in size.

Eye adjustment is done automatically and is much faster and smoother than other models.

The battery offers approximately two hours of use.

Apple’s ability to do mixed reality is impressive.

Gesture detection and eye tracking are very good.

The quality of the hardware is superior to that of other companies, thanks to the technological advances of Apple.

Cons

They are priced very high ($3,499).

The design is similar to other virtual reality headsets, so it does not present an innovative approach.

Although the video passthrough is impressive, it still suffers from heavy compression and loss of detail in shadows.

Although the field of view is impressive, black fringes can be seen in peripheral vision, breaking the immersion.

The adjustment of the lenses can cause chromatic aberrations at the edges.

Despite having some great hardware, Apple still hasn’t answered the fundamental question of what these devices are really for: the main interface is a grid of icons, and many of the demos were giant-screen projections of very familiar apps.

The very nature of these glasses can foster loneliness and raise questions about how we interact with others and engage with technology in our daily lives.

in Wired

Pros

They view them as a spatial computing platform, not a singular device.

They have the ability to adjust the level of immersion in your virtual environment.

The glasses use eye tracking, hand gestures, and voice for data input.

They offer a personalized mixed reality experience through a Face ID-like app.

They feature an intuitive design that is easy to learn and use.

The interaction with applications and content is innovative and cutting edge.

It offers a dynamic and engaging entertainment experience, with the potential to appeal to Hollywood content creators and directors.

The Vision Pro has the potential to popularize Augmented Reality in a way that other devices have not.

The design is considered and is designed for the comfort of the user.

Cons

The price is exorbitant ($3,500) and it has yet to prove its constant value.

Despite having an external battery, the glasses still feel heavy.

Although the interactions with the applications are innovative, much content is still not fully developed in terms of volume.

Communication experiences such as FaceTime still fail to deliver a compelling human experience on mixed reality headsets.

Despite the intuitive design, some people might find the mixed reality headset obtrusive, requiring a suspension of disbelief and a sacrifice of autonomy.

Wearing the glasses for hours at a time can be uncomfortable.

Unlike other Apple products that “fade” out of our lives, the Vision Pro is noticeable and can disrupt the lived human experience.

on cnet

Pros

Incredible fidelity and stunning video quality.

Fluid and easy to use interface.

Compact design with a comfortable and stable fit.

The quality of the passthrough camera is very good, allowing a good view of the environment.

Vision correction using custom Zeiss lenses allowed clear vision.

Eye tracking worked well and the interface was responsive.

The hand tracking system was effective and didn’t require a lot of movement.

The movie-watching experience, especially in 3D, was impressive and immersive.

Picture quality and screen brightness were highlights.

Apple’s avatars, or “personas,” generated using facial scanning, were well received and perceived as surprisingly good.

The applications and demos shown were immersive and of high visual quality.

Cons

The headset is not compatible with glasses, which could be problematic for some users.

It’s unclear how the Vision Pro will work with keyboards and trackpads.

The avatars feature needs more refinement as it still appears a bit blurry around the edges.

There was no emphasis on the fitness capabilities of the device, which was surprising to the reviewer.

The device requires a wired battery to operate, which may limit mobility during use.

The price of the device is very high, which could limit its accessibility for many consumers.

There are still many unanswered questions about the capabilities and functionality of the device.

Most of the demos were conducted while seated, which may not reflect actual and full use of the device.

The official release of the product is not until 2024, so there is still time for changes and improvements to be made.

As you can see, the opinions are very similar, and everyone agrees, questioning the price.