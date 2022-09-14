Testing a whiteboard from the Canva design platform

The tool also offers a whiteboard. Thanks to numerous templates, you can quickly prepare brainstorming, SWOT analysis, etc. We tested it.

- Advertisement -

Table of Contents



Report: Youtube is to prepare a portal for streaming providers a whiteboard from the Canva design

- Advertisement - Whiteboard with design focus

- Advertisement - tools and backup

Read the article in c’t 20/2022

The trick to send your photos in HD or high quality by WhatsApp: steps More on whiteboards



Canva whiteboard review

A comparison of six web whiteboards for meetings and workshops

Testing the whiteboard web app: Clever collaboration with Mural

Short tests: virtual whiteboard, control software and video conference system

Quick Tests: Photoshop Camera, Web Whiteboard, Food Intolerance App

Virtual team communication: practical functions in Microsoft’s whiteboard app

Six virtual whiteboard apps compared

With Canva, amateurs and professionals alike quickly create designs for all sorts of purposes. With thousands of templates that can be changed as you like, you can quickly conjure up results – either in the browser or in the mobile app for Android and iOS or iPadOS. Some users tinker posts and stories for their Instagram followers, others design infographics and flyers and design well-designed presentations.

A new feature of Canva (download) is a whiteboard where teams can, for example, vote on existing designs or use various creative techniques to solve problems. Canva provides suitable templates.

If you open a whiteboard, you see an infinitely large screen in front of you, according to the provider. If you navigate with the mouse, you have to hold down the Ctrl key and turn the mouse wheel at the same time to zoom. If you hold down the spacebar, the mouse pointer turns into a hand symbol and you can move the canvas with the mouse.



More and more knowledge. The digital subscription for IT and technology. All exclusive tests, guides & background information

One subscription for all magazines: Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser

Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser No risk: first month free, then monthly from €9.95. Magazine subscribers read even cheaper! Start FREE month



Try it now for FREE & read on right away!

already subscribed to voonze+? Sign up and read



Register now and read the article immediately

More information about voonze+