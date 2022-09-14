Testing a whiteboard from the Canva design platform

The Canva design tool also offers a whiteboard. Thanks to numerous templates, you can quickly prepare brainstorming, SWOT analysis, etc. We tested it.
With Canva, amateurs and professionals alike quickly create designs for all sorts of purposes. With thousands of templates that can be changed as you like, you can quickly conjure up results – either in the browser or in the mobile app for Android and iOS or iPadOS. Some users tinker posts and stories for their Instagram followers, others design infographics and flyers and design well-designed presentations.
A new feature of Canva (download) is a whiteboard where teams can, for example, vote on existing designs or use various creative techniques to solve problems. Canva provides suitable templates.
If you open a whiteboard, you see an infinitely large screen in front of you, according to the provider. If you navigate with the mouse, you have to hold down the Ctrl key and turn the mouse wheel at the same time to zoom. If you hold down the spacebar, the mouse pointer turns into a hand symbol and you can move the canvas with the mouse.