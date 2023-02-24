Tester run helps Democrats, but Montana still an uphill fight

Tester is the second Senate Democrat up this cycle representing a state former President Donald Trump won twice to say he’ll run again in 2024, following Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown. Another incumbent from a Trump-won state, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, hasn’t said if he’ll run again.

“Democrats grew their majority in 2022 on the backs of their incumbents and their best chance of keeping it in 2024 depends on incumbents like Tester running and winning again,” CQ Roll Call elections analyst Nathan L. Gonzales said.

Democrats are defending several other competitive seats in states President Joe Biden narrowly won, including in Nevada, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In Michigan, Sen. Debbie Stabenow is retiring, leaving an open seat. Arizona’s Senate race could also prove complicated for Democrats after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema left the party last year and hasn’t said whether she’ll seek reelection as an Independent.

Republicans are already targeting Tester’s seat. Daines, who is chairing the Senate Republican campaign arm this cycle, criticized Tester on Wednesday for supporting Biden’s “disastrous agenda.”

“Jon Tester just made the same mistake Steve Bullock did in 2020,” he said in a statement. “Both should have ended their political careers on their terms. Instead, they each will have their careers ended by Montana voters.”