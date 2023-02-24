5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsTester run helps Democrats, but Montana still an uphill fight

Tester run helps Democrats, but Montana still an uphill fight

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
lwcf005 062018.jpg
lwcf005 062018.jpg
- Advertisement -

Tester is the second Senate Democrat up this cycle representing a state former President Donald Trump won twice to say he’ll run again in 2024, following Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown. Another incumbent from a Trump-won state, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, hasn’t said if he’ll run again. 

“Democrats grew their majority in 2022 on the backs of their incumbents and their best chance of keeping it in 2024 depends on incumbents like Tester running and winning again,” CQ Roll Call elections analyst Nathan L. Gonzales said. 

Democrats are defending several other competitive seats in states President Joe Biden narrowly won, including in Nevada, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In Michigan, Sen. Debbie Stabenow is retiring, leaving an open seat. Arizona’s Senate race could also prove complicated for Democrats after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema left the party last year and hasn’t said whether she’ll seek reelection as an Independent. 

- Advertisement -

Republicans are already targeting Tester’s seat. Daines, who is chairing the Senate Republican campaign arm this cycle, criticized Tester on Wednesday for supporting Biden’s “disastrous agenda.” 

“Jon Tester just made the same mistake Steve Bullock did in 2020,” he said in a statement. “Both should have ended their political careers on their terms. Instead, they each will have their careers ended by Montana voters.”

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 will have a curious and unexpected novelty on its screen

Little by little the moment is approaching when Samsung will launch a new...
Latest news

Antarctica Time Bomb | The Nation

Follow The Nation Get Email Updates Sign up for our free daily newsletter, along with occasional...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.