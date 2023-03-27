Tesla’s next car will be almost fully autonomous, according to Elon Musk

- Advertisement -

car-will-be-almost- - -according-to.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

Although it may seem like a lie, Musk had talked and he hasn’t done it from Twitter. In this case, he has been at a Morgan Stanley conference and has referred to one of his best companies: Tesla. We tell you what the tycoon has said that has to do with the autonomous driving -and, possibly, more than one does not like what they read-.

Musk indicated that he has a pretty clear idea of what the next cars of the manufacturer will be like. Curiously, last week at a conference with investors, what we have indicated was the maximum that could be obtained from the owner of the brand… and for many it was a disappointment that it was so (criticism was not lacking due to the accusation that now cares more about social networks than about his own company). The fact is that things have changed, but only a little.

- Advertisement -

Now what he has indicated is that the next electric cars that Tesla puts on the market can be “used almost entirely in autonomous mode.” This is obviously good news, and it seems that an important step is being taken to achieve a platform that will allow us to achieve something that Elon Musk has wanted for a long time: the arrival of the robotaxis. And, to achieve this, autonomous driving is essential.

Is it more a wish than a possible reality?

Well, if you look at how things are in everything that has to do with Tesla’s autonomous driving, it could be said yes. To begin with, the promise made by the company (which it still hasn’t reneged on) is that the models of the brand from 2016 onwards will get this option… But for now, the step has not been taken, despite the fact that many owners made significant investments to get the necessary hardware -ranging from five thousand to fifteen thousand dollars-. By the way, we will have to see how they feel about reading what Musk has said.

Unsplash

On the other hand, the autonomous driving test packages that Tesla has delivered are Full Self-Driving Beta, which means autonomous driving at level 2. Far from what was promised (level 5 of SEA autonomous driving). So it doesn’t seem like it’s very close to delivering what’s been said. But yes, surely what has been done to date allows us to optimize the new car platform to make further progress in this field. The fact is that it seems like one of those promises that the manufacturer has so much trouble keeping.

And Xiaomi is squeezing Tesla

This is something that should already be taken into account. The Asian company has already indicated that the deadlines for the arrival of its electric car are accelerating. And also, what does it have? the work of everything that has to do with autonomous driving is very advanced. It remains to be seen what the latter means in terms of dates, but surely Tesla is not as calm as before with the rival we are talking about.

- Advertisement -

>