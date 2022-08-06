Tesla’s Cybertruck will be more expensive than expected

The start of production of ’s new vehicle, the cyber trucknot only has it been pushed back to 2023 again, but the $39,900 starting price in 2019 has been confirmed to have increased, though it’s not known by how much at this time.

Elon Musk, CEO of the company, announced this modification at the annual meeting of shareholders, and argued that “some things” have changed since it was announced that Tesla had plans to build the vehicle three years ago. The inflation and other factors were pointed out as reasons for this decision.

Production could start next year

Tesla’s electric truck was to start serial production at the end of 2021 and later a first delay until 2022 was announced, but this time Musk announced that “hopefully” this could start just for 2023 and that the vehicle will be very good.

At the moment Musk did not give more details about the product, but during his first announcement in 2019 he indicated that it is planned to produce three versions of the Cybertruck:

The first, with rear-wheel drive of a motor with 402 kilometers of range, trailer of 3,401 kilograms and capacity of zero to 96.5 km / h in less than 6.5 seconds for 39,900 dollars

The second, with a dual four-wheel drive motor with 482 kilometers of autonomy, a towing capacity of 4,535 kilograms and the ability to go from zero to 96 km/h in less than 4.5 seconds for $49,900.

And the third model, with triple all-wheel drive motor with 804 km of autonomy, towing capacity of 6,350 pounds and a step from 0 to 96 km / h in less than 2.9 seconds for $ 69,900.

With Musk’s price change announcement, it is likely that the figures announced for the purchase of the other versions of the vehicle will also increase.

Cybertruck Features

The Tesla website indicates that the vehicle will have a exoskeleton made of ultra-hard, cold-rolled stainless steel to protect your passengers, as well as featuring armored glass to absorb and tolerate possible damage.

The Cybertruck will also have a large lockable storage space, called a vault. It also offers a air suspension four-inch adaptable in any direction for easy Cybertruck or vault access. Self-leveling capabilities are also customizable.

The Tesla Cybertruck could have three versions with different prices for each one.

Inside, the vehicle has space for six people, a storage space under the rear seats, a touch screen 17-inch screen and a custom user interface

vehicle reservations

Currently Tesla has not published how many reservations the Cybertruck has, but the last figure reported in June 2020 was 650,000, but growth is estimated since then and it is estimated that it would already be around the million and a half.

Those interested can make their reservations from the Tesla website, but an amount of 100 dollars to be able to do it. According to the company this money is refundable.

Musk’s controversy with Twitter

The CEO of Tesla recently accused Twitter of having committed fraud in a counterclaim to a claim that the platform had previously made, when in early July the tycoon announced that he would cancel the purchase of the social network.

Elon Musk accuses Twitter officials of withholding necessary information and misleading his legal team about the true user base.

Musk’s indictment indicates that Twitter executives hid information necessary and even misled the tycoon’s legal team about the true user base. According to The Washington Post, the countersuit alleges fraud, breach of contract, and violation of Texas financial assets law.

The directors and representatives of Twitter responded to Musk through Bret Taylor, president of the platform’s board of directors, who indicated that the statements made “are factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant. We want the process to happen.”