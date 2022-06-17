Tesla’s Autopilot has caused the most attendant-related accidents. It is safe?

The system Tesla Autopilot It is one of the main exponents of the electric vehicle fleet led by Elon Musk. It is true that its rivals have their own solutions, we even know that Xiaomi will have its own autonomous driving system, but nobody can with the marketing machinery of the American motor giant.

An autonomous driving system that has not been without controversy, such as its constant delays. And now, a report published by the United States Highway Safety Agency (NHTSA)does not leave the company in a very good place.

Tesla stars in the majority of accidents caused by vehicles with driving assistants

Mainly because, according to published data, Tesla and its autopilot have been involved in 70% of traffic accidents related to vehicles with driving assistants up to level 2.

A level in which Autopilot takes care of accelerating, braking, lane keeping and speed, although the driver is in control of the vehicle. From level 3 is when autonomous driving is already considered.

Data collected by the NHTSA between July 2021 and May 2022 makes it clear that Autopilot is not exactly safe: out of 392 collisions, Tesla starred in 69.6%, with 273 accident vehicles. A figure well ahead of Honda (90 accidents) and Subaru (10 accidents).

Does it mean that Tesla Autopilot is not safe? Nothing is further from reality. The NHTSA has asked that the published information be taken with caution as there are many factors that can influence, such as the ability of a vehicle to transmit data telematically. In addition, Tesla is the manufacturer that has the most vehicles with level 2 driving assistance in circulation.

Likewise, the kilometers traveled have not been considered, which would be a fact that could reveal to us if Autopilot is really safe or if Tesla’s autonomous driving system needs improvement.

“This data is part of our commitment to transparency, accountability and road safety. New technologies have the potential to help us prevent crashes, reduce crash severity and save lives, and this department is interested in supporting you.” technologies that prove their ability to do that,” said NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff.

Secondly, Google and its company Waymo have been involved in the majority of accidents related to autonomous vehicles. Of a total of 130 accidents, Google has been involved in 62 cases, almost half of the total. Of course, in this case the vast majority did not cause personal injury, there was only one accident with a serious injury, other cases with three moderate damage and two with minor damage.