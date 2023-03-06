Tesla’s AI-powered robots could outnumber humans, says Musk

The latest Tesla news has created quite a stir in the tech community. Elon Musk, CEO of the company, has announced during the Tesla Investor Day event that his robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI), called “Optimus”, will be so advanced that in the future they could outnumber humans.

What does this mean for the industry and the economy in general? Should we worry about job losses?

Optimus, Tesla’s new technology

Optimus robots will be able to handle various tasks, such as manufacturing and transportation. Although there is no specific date for its implementation, Musk assures that they are making significant progress in its development. Unlike other robots, Optimus is not designed to replace humans, but to work alongside them. According to Musk, his goal is to “increase the capabilities of humans” and not displace them.

The promise of efficiency

Optimus technology promises to improve efficiency in the manufacturing and transportation industry. The robots will be able to perform tasks that require extreme precision and speed, potentially reducing errors and improving product quality. In addition, its implementation could reduce the cost of production, which could translate into lower prices for consumers (although we already know that this is something that does not usually happen, since when there is a drop in the cost of production it is usually transformed into profit. for investors, not in lower prices for the consumer).

Concern over job loss

However, the implementation of AI-powered robots also raises concerns about job losses. If robots are more efficient than humans in performing specific tasks, there may be a decrease in demand for employees. In his presentation, Musk said that creating AI-powered robots will actually create more jobs than it eliminates. According to him, the technology will free human workers from repetitive and dangerous tasks, allowing them to focus on more creative and strategic tasks.

The future of the industry

The creation of AI-powered robots has the potential to revolutionize the industry at large. Optimus could improve efficiency and reduce production costs in many industries. Like previous automation technology, Optimus robots could transform the way tasks are performed, potentially leading to increased production and more jobs.

The problem is that society is not prepared for something like this. There are no adequate policies to absorb robotic labor, robots that do not pay taxes, that do not contribute anything to social security. We have to move towards that point, it is clear, but politics must also move in the same direction, so that everything does not end in a society with the great rich, billions of robots, and an enormous mass of population that subsists on what minimum of the minimum, as seen in the movies that we will remove the “fiction” part in its category.