Tesla works to make Steam games work in its cars

It is clear that Elon Musk never ceases to amaze with each and every one of his companies. He now he has touched the crown jewel, Tesla. Specifically, what he has commented is that he has the most interesting plans for the future in everything that has to do with entertainment when he is inside the car.

What Musk has said is that work is being done so that the options when enjoying games in cars, such as the Model S and Model X, are as many as possible. Thus, in addition to developing what is called Tesla Arcade, the intention is to allow access to the Valve’s Steam platform. This is one of the largest that exists in the gaming market and, in it, you can find titles of all kinds… including those that are more demanding in the graphic section.

The truth is that this may seem very daring, but in reality it is not so much. The reason for saying this is that the new models of the cars mentioned above include a powerful computer which, among other things, has an integrated graphics AMD Navi 23. This can be used with the two screens that the vehicles have and has more than enough power to be compared with the most current consoles. That is to say, that wickers have for it.

Does it make sense to play in the car?

Right now not in what has to do with the drivers, but this indicates that it will change in not too long. The reason is that when the driving autonomous be a reality, everything related to the entertainment It will be important, such as enjoying a movie for everyone who watches in the car and, of course, also playing. In addition, to achieve this, wireless controls can be connected, so what the CEO of Tesla said is making sense, right?

Electrek

It is so clear in the company that it already has a equipment who works on everything related to video game in Seattle and, according to the data that have been known not long ago, another one is being organized in Austin. Therefore, everything seems to indicate that this time Tesla is not exactly bluffing.

All kinds of games will run

Well, everything indicates that there will be no major restrictions, since if the existence of the aforementioned hardware is taken into account and that on the Steam platform there are titles that are the most current that the developers launch, it is clear that the bet is maximum. And a sample of what we say is Musk’s own comment indicating that he seeks power play cyberpunka very existing title, in the future Cybertruck.

Finally, it should be noted that the times for the arrival of Steam to the Tesla is something that will occur at medium term, so in a couple of years at most it should be a reality. But knowing this company, the same we have surprises much earlier.