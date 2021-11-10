Tesla will let you sync your driver profile so you can take it to other cars

It is the most normal thing in the world that when we buy a new iPhone (for example), as soon as we turn it on let us have the option on the screen to restore it with a previous backup, in such a way that when it finishes getting off and installed, the mobile has the same appearance as the previous one. It is, saving the new features, as if we carried the same smartphone in our pocket.

This does not usually happen with cars because, among other things, they do not have so many parameters to configure that justify a function of this type, except if it is a Tesla that, in spirit, is practically like a mobile: it offers a multitude of ways to customize the interior, driving, security preferences, surveillance, etc. So If we change Tesla, do you know the hassle of returning everything to the same state as the previous vehicle?

Driver profiles and timing

In addition, Tesla vehicles have an interesting function that allows us to create different driver profiles, in the event that the same vehicle is used by several people from the same family or company. Thus, by entering and activating our preset, we will not notice that that EV has been driving someone else. Well, the company has decided to take a further step in that direction by adding the “Enable Vehicle Sync” function (activates vehicle synchronization).

New ‘Enable Vehicle Sync’ option from Tesla. Notateslaapp

And what does that mean? Well, thanks to the Tesla cloud we can store those driver profiles in our account and, when we buy a new model or rent it on a trip, load it to have the feeling that we are going to drive our usual vehicle. In that way we will have the same configuration and we will not notice that we have changed models, except for the higher speed or the finish of the seats and the interior (ahem).

This function is not new, at least conceptually speaking, because already Elon Musk talked about her on his social networks back in 2019, but surely that the pandemic delayed all implementation plans. Of course, at the moment it is not a function that is distributed and has only been seen by some who have been digging inside the code. So the same thing we still have a few weeks left until we have it available.

Anyway, the arrival of cloud services opens a huge range of opportunities for the owners of Tesla vehicles, as it could open the doors to a greater business, especially related to the rental services that they could offer their customers perfect clones of the cars they use in their day-to-day lives. In a quick and easy way.