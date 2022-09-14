Tesla will have its version of Steam shortly, this is confirmed by Elon Musk

- Advertisement -

shortly-this-is.jpg" alt="Tesla will have its version of Steam shortly, this is by " />

Among the improvements that it prepares Tesla for their cars is the improvement of entertainment that allows its internal system to be enjoyed on the central screen. This makes it stand out, something vital now that competition is increasing in the electric vehicle segment (where the arrival of Xiaomi has already been announced, for example). Well, there is very important news in this regard.

For a long time there has been the option of using Tesla Arcade, which allows, among other things, to play simple games -which are quite vintage-. But things look set to change soon as the company works on a partnership with Steam. This is a platform from Valve that offers advanced games that can be downloaded or run in the cloud.

More options for the Tesla

- Advertisement -

It has been known for some time that the two companies want to work together, in order to increase their presence in everything that has to do with the world of entertainment. Elon Musk’s company will significantly improve your offer in entertainment, since the options that exist on Steam are more numerous and advanced. Therefore, you will be able to enjoy many titles that are popular.

Steam, for its part, would become the supplier, for now only, of third-party games on the Tesla. And, this, apart from giving you an additional economic benefit, will also increase your cache in front of the public for everything that has to do with the exclusiveness typical of these electric cars.

We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month.

When will Steam come to these electric cars?

- Advertisement -

Well, this was not very clear, and it was thought that everything would happen in the year 2023, but a response from Elon Musk himself to a message in Twitter confirmed that things are on the right track. So much so, that things may go ahead. Tesla’s owner has indicated that the next month You will be able to see a test version in which you will see both the operation of the interface and the execution of some expressly chosen games. Therefore, if you have a car from this manufacturer, you will surely feel lucky.

And how will it work? Well, everything indicates that it is similar to what is offered on other platforms, such as Windows or Mac. That is, the Steam client can be downloaded for free, and you only have to pay for the games you buy to download them. In this way, both Tesla and Steam will have an increase in profits. And we must not forget that all this may be associated with the arrival of accessories, such as a controller to control the games much more efficiently.

The truth is that it looks perfect to be able to enjoy games such as Counter-Strike in the car while traveling; dowry; and even Apex Legends. If this is achieved, the progress will be brutal for those who have a Tesla.