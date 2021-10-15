Tesla wants its electric cars to be safer than ever. How will do?

For a few years the automotive giant has had “Tesla Crash Lab” a laboratory where the company founded by Elon Musk puts its range of vehicles to the test to test the security of your computers and see how to improve. The idea is to do it before the US IIHS or Euro NCAP tests arrive to get the best results.

And now, Tesla just announced the system they are currently using to ensure their cars are safer than ever. To do this, they are collecting data related to accidents in which Tesla vehicles have been involved. For this they use the sensors that they incorporate and that have served to create a gigantic database with the aim of using real examples to increase the safety of their fleet of vehicles.

Tesla uses real accident data to improve the safety of its vehicles

In this way, through a video that the brand has published on YouTube, an engineer from Tesla’s security department explains at the Tesla Crash Lab located in Fremont, California, how they perform different tests. In the video they use a Tesla Model Y as an example to show the different security controls used in their tests.

As they explain in the video, until now they used computer simulations and 3D components with which to recreate different types of collisions in order to see the possible consequences of the impact through mathematical processing. Now, they have decided to improve their system.

In this way, Tesla is using real accident data provided by the sensors of its hundreds of thousands of vehicles of the American firm that circulate every day on the road. With this new system, they have managed to improve the reaction time to an accident so that the airbag is activated 10 milliseconds earlier when it detects the type of crash it is. A tiny difference, but one that can save many lives.

All thanks to a new system that will allow Tesla cars to recognize the exact position of the seat and the steering wheel to deploy the airbags necessary to improve safety in the event of a collision.

Finally They have tested this system with a pick-up, a very common vehicle in the United States, and the result according to the company has been a resounding success, making it clear that Tesla cars will be safer than ever.

It will take a while for Tesla to implement these new systems to its fleet of vehicles, but it is clear that the company can boast of some really safe cars.