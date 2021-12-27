Tesla video games can no longer be played with the car running, what happened?

Practically from the beginning, Tesla EVs have had video games among their entertainment options. And so important are they that a few months ago the company announced that all its cars would introduce a new generation that would be able to compete, in quality, with those of some video game consoles. But while they arrive, the simplest ones that we have on the car screen are interesting enough to take us some quick games … while we drive?

That feature, known as Passenger Play, has become a problem for the US NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) authorities as they just vetoed it with a devastating ruling that forces Elon Musk’s men to back down with respect to their initial plans, and apply the same limitations as in the case of other apps such as YouTube, Netflix, etc.

If you are not standing you will not be able to play

According to that official body, the case arose from the complaint of an individual, owner of a Tesla Model 3, when he discovered that it was possible to play with some of the titles that had been installed (Sky Force Reloaded and Solitaire) while driving at low speed through an empty university parking lot. The user, in declarations to Asociated Press affirmed that “someone is going to die […] It’s absolutely insane. ”

Tesla wants to turn his cars into a video game console. Tesla

This Tesla feature is not new and it goes back to an update introduced in the firmware of the cars just a year ago, in December 2020, when the company modified the requirement to be detained to start and enjoy them. That Passenger Play, moreover, not only changed that small detail, but in the following months it fattened its list of video games available with titles such as Solitaire, Sky Force Reloaded or The Battle of Polytopia: Moonrise.

NHTSA itself has stated that “after the opening of a preliminary evaluation of Passenger Play […] Tesla informed the agency that it is changing the functionality of this option. In a new software update, Passenger Play will be locked and unusable when the vehicle is in motion“In addition, they warn that the agency will not leave the matter there and will carry out a close monitoring over the next few months, so it” maintains regular conversations with all manufacturers to discuss potential security issues for these systems, including Tesla’s response to our concerns about this feature. “