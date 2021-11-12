Tesla suffers on the stock market due to the possibility of Musk selling 10%

Elon Musk’s followers on social media have spoken: The Tesla boss must sell 10% of his stake in the electric car maker. The majority of the 3.5 million Twitter users (58%) who would support such a sale in a Twitter poll Musk conducted over the weekend. The stake would be valued at about $ 21 billion based on the 170.5 million Tesla shares it owns.

“I was prepared to accept any result,” Musk said in a tweet after the poll closed. Tesla falls 5% on the US Nasdaq.

This move by the billionaire is the latest example in Musk’s long history of using Twitter and his legions of fans on the platform to spark interest in his company, sometimes with tongue-in-cheek tweets.

The world’s richest person proposed the measure in a tweet citing recent discussions about the ultra-rich who accumulate unrealized earnings to avoid paying taxes. Musk does not earn a salary, but he does have to pay taxes on the stock options he exercises.

Musk’s tweets have stirred Tesla’s stock in the past, sometimes drawing the ire of authorities. Musk agreed in 2018 to obtain approval from a Tesla attorney before disclosing material information to investors as part of a deal with U.S. securities regulators. It was unclear if that official advanced Musk’s poll on Twitter.

Although large sales by insiders are often seen as a negative sign, a sale of this size will not significantly alter Tesla’s story, Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, told Bloomberg.

Demand for Tesla shares remains high among both institutional and retail investors, he said. The unorthodox step of getting fans and investors through a survey can also ease any concerns.

“The sale of 10% will probably add 1.5% to 2% to that of the bag, so the needle does not move significantly,” Ives said in a telephone interview he said in a telephone interview. “I do think that just doing it this way would definitely soften the blow and help perception as well.”

The automaker’s shares have soared 73% this year, to 1,222.09 through Nov. 5, which is a valuation of $ 1.2 trillion. The number of shares that Musk – its CEO and largest shareholder shareholder – could be willing to download is equivalent to 80% of Tesla’s average daily trading volume in the last three months.

The number of shares you could sell would be even higher if your options were included. Tesla shares will not be officially listed again until early Monday morning in the United States.