Tesla soars in the stock market after the sale of 100,000 vehicles to Hertz

Shares of electric vehicle company Tesla have soared as much as 7% on the NASDAQ market this Monday, following the announcement of the purchase of 100,000 of its vehicles by Hertz, one of the world’s leading car rental companies. This is the largest purchase of electric vehicles in history as a single transaction, and will represent an income of about 4.2 billion dollars for Elon Musk’s company (about 3.618 million euros).

With this boost, Musk’s company, which is currently valued at $ 962.85 billion, is approaching a trillion in equity capital, a barrier that only companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Apple have overcome. On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 was also the best-selling car in Europe in the month of September, according to information from JATO Dynamics revealed this Monday. This is the first time that an electric vehicle has led the market and that a vehicle manufactured outside of Europe ranks first in sales. The model tops the list with 24,600 units and a 2.6% market share.

Hertz, the giant of rentals that four months ago emerged from a bankruptcy caused by the decline of its business during the pandemic, has made this purchase as part of its campaign to migrate towards a sustainable model based on renewable energy. “Electric vehicles are now the trend,” said Hertz Acting Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields.”The new Hertz will lead the way as a mobility company. We started with the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America and with a commitment to grow it to provide the best rental and charging experience anywhere in the world.” the executive added.

Tesla Model 3 sedans They will be delivered during 2022, and will be available to rent in some locations in the United States and Europe starting in November, according to a statement issued by the rental giant. Customers will have access to Tesla’s network of feeders for electric cars and also to new infrastructure for recharging created by Hertz itself.

“With the current order, EVs will comprise more than 20% of Hertz’s global fleet. They are projected to be supported by a combination of fast-charge and Tier 2 chargers in approximately 65 markets by the end of 2022 and more than 100 markets for 2023 “the company said, adding that these ambitions could be affected by factors beyond its control, such as a shortage of semiconductor chips or other limitations.

With this sale, Tesla shares rose to around $ 971 (about 836 euros) on the NASDAQ market in New York. In fact, this sale will occupy about 10% of the company’s annual car production capacity. Hertz shares would have soared up to 13.4% in over-the-counter trading according to OTC Markets.

In 2010, Hertz Corporation announced an “Commitment to Action” to bring electric vehicles to the public, through its car rental and car sharing operations. Since then, the company has offered electric and hybrid models for rent as part of its catalog. The company was acquired in May by Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management, who have claimed they intend to shake up an industry that has remained without much innovation.