Tesla, second fastest US company to reach $1 trillion in market capitalization

Tesla is the second fastest US firm to reach $1 trillion in market capitalization. The company founded by Elon Musk has taken 11 years to obtain this valuation. Only Facebook, which achieved it in nine years, has achieved the milestone in less time.

Analysts describe this ascent as incredible. Tesla has grown from a fledgling startup in 2003 to become the most valuable automaker in the world. It is also among a small group of companies that have achieved and maintained a trillion-dollar valuation. By comparison, it took Alphabet 21 years to reach that figure. It took Amazon twice as long to get it, while Apple and Microsoft took 42 and 44 years, respectively.

Tesla’s rise to the top has been truly amazing, but how did it get here? By creating a product that people wanted and needed, experts say.

Tesla has become the quintessential electric vehicle manufacturer. This is how it attracts the world population, concerned about both the environment and costs.

In addition, it has proven capable of sustaining positive cash flow since production began.

The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, has been a critical factor in its growth. His charisma has earned him hordes of fans on Twitter. Musk has transformed the platform into a marketing avenue.

But Tesla’s road to success hasn’t been easy. He has had to overcome many years of struggle and hard work. Despite everything, Musk has managed to stay afloat, becoming one of the world’s leading electric car manufacturers. In 2010, it carried out one of the most successful IPOs in history.

Expected ‘split’

Tesla plans to propose a new split (share split) at the next general meeting of shareholders, for which there is still no definitive date, as reported last March.

The company has not specified by how much it plans to increase its total number of shares nor the exchange equation that it will execute. The distribution of the new shares of the company will be done through a dividend in shares. In August 2020, Tesla decided to split its shares at a rate of 5 for 1, thus reducing the bulky unit price, which exceeded $2,200 per share.

The company debuted on the stock market in 2010 at a price of 17 dollars per share. Its price has soared almost 130% since the last stock split of 2020. With the new split notified, Tesla’s price will be more affordable for new buyers, a measure that other Wall Street technology giants have already announced. seen how its titles shot up on the floor, such as Alphabet, Amazon or Apple.

Musk’s latest controversy

Twitter. Musk’s communication to the SEC that he owns 9.2% of Twitter sent the social network’s shares soaring 27%. This announcement comes days after the CEO and largest shareholder of the electric car manufacturer Tesla is “seriously thinking” about creating a new social network, according to the billionaire in a tweet. Musk was responding to a Twitter user’s question about whether he would consider creating an open source social media platform that prioritizes freedom of expression, and in which propaganda is kept to a minimum.

Musk, a prolific tweeter, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies. He has said that the company is undermining democracy by not respecting the principles of freedom of expression. His tweet came a day after he posted a poll on Twitter in which he asked users if they believed that Twitter respected the principle of freedom of expression, to which more than 70% voted no.

If Musk decides to go ahead with creating a new platform, he would join a growing portfolio of tech firms that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hoping to appeal to users who feel their opinions are stifled on platforms like Twitter, Meta (Facebook) or YouTube, owned by Alphabet.