Tesla says its robot business will be bigger than car business

By: Brian Adam

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“[Los robots] they have the potential to be more important than our car business” in the future. This is how categorical the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has been in a statement this Thursday collected by Reuters. The manager explained that during this year, most of the money that the company will allocate to R&D will go to the development of a work robot to be called Optimus. For Musk, this humanoid could serve to end the global labor shortage.

In addition, Musk has been confident that this year he will be able to develop fully autonomous driving for his vehicles. “I’d be surprised if we don’t achieve safer-than-human full autonomous driving this year. It would surprise me”, affirmed the manager, who has also pointed to this branch of business, autonomous driving, as one of the main sources of income for the company in the coming years.

Musk’s words came after the presentation of the company’s results, which last year it had record net profits of 5,519 million dollars (about 4,960 million euros)after obtaining profits of 2,083 million euros in the last quarter of the year.

Following these results, Tesla shares opened at $932.5 on Wall Street, but plunged a 11.55% in the session this Thursday up to 829 dollars before the announcement that will delay the presentation of new models until 2023due to the shortage of components that will continue to affect the sector in the coming months.

The American company will focus on increasing production in 2022 to continue what the CEO, Elon Musk, described as a “decisive year” for both Tesla and electric cars in general, according to Bloomberg. “Both last year and this year, if we were to introduce new vehicles, our total vehicle production would decrease. Taking out the Cybertruck, the Semi or the Roadster would not make any sense because we will continue to have parts limitations, “Musk explained.

Brian Adam
