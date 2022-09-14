Tesla reveals the final design of its long-awaited electric truck. When will it arrive?

- Advertisement -

The arrives-in-spain-and-its- -price-is-quite-attractive/">Tesla Semi is, without a doubt, the most anticipated vehicle of the year. An electric truck that has some very interesting features and that, it seems, is just around the corner.

Initially it should have reached the market in 2019, but different problems have delayed its staging. More so, with the arrival of the pandemic, which paralyzed the global supply chain, causing a crisis that has affected all sectors, with the automotive sector being one of the most affected.

But it seems that we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. A few weeks ago Tesla updated the website of its electric truck, implying that it was on the exit ramp. Now, they have added new photos that confirm the of the Tesla Semi.

This will be the final design of the Tesla Semi

As far as we know, the first deliveries are expected to take place at the end of the year, to start the mass production in early 2023. And it seems that this time Elon Musk will be able to keep his word.

More than anything because, if the tesla website has added new photos of its electric truck, it is because the American giant’s tractor head is now ready to go into production with a definitive design. So now it’s a matter of waiting for Elon Musk to officially announce the date on which this Tesla truck will be available to all users.

As for the look of the Tesla Semi The truth is that we see very little news compared to the latest images, although there are notable changes compared to the first prototype that was presented five years ago.

One of the most notable changes we see on the outside. AND The Tesla Semi was going to use cameras instead of rear-view mirrors, but it seems that European regulations have turned against this electric truck, which will finally have traditional rear-view mirrors.

We also see a larger glazing, in addition to other small cosmetic changes. Moving on to the cabin of the Tesla Semi, the company has added some very interesting changes.

For example, the steering wheel now has the design of this year’s models, in addition to changing the location of the console, which is now located on the right side of the driver. Of course, inside we do not see too many changes in this aspect.

Undoubtedly, excellent news for users interested in this electric truck and who can now find out what the definitive design of the Tesla Semi.