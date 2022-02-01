Search here...
Tesla put up for sale in China a karaoke microphone to use in its cars

By: Brian Adam

Tesla continues to enrich the experience it offers to those who own one of its cars. Recently, they released a new entertainment accessory: a microphone for singing karaoke, which works with the car’s software.

Called TeslaMic, this device was released only in China, along with a software update that coincides with the Chinese New Year and that integrates a karaoke application called Leishi KTV into its entertainment system.

TeslaMic, the karaoke microphone that Tesla launched in China

The TeslaMic was available for 1,199 yuan, about 167 euros, on the Tesla online store for China. This new microphone lasted just an hour published on the web, as it quickly sold out. Until the time of publication of this article, the page where you can buy this device is down, presumably due to a large number of interested people trying to enter.

According to the presentation shared by Tesla, the TeslaMic automatically pairs with the car’s software. The kit for sale contained two microphones for singing duets, both equipped with some sound adjustments to apply to the voice of the singers. Reports also pointed out that this device can also be used outside of Tesla vehicles.

In China, Tesla has the ability to market this class of devices. However, in the United States, its main center of operations for the West, just a few weeks ago the brand was registered to also cover the audio device sector, a condition that would enable them to add this device to their catalog, along with others. which could eventually be announced in the future.

There are still no announcements of stock replacements in China, nor of concrete possibilities that the TeslaMic will begin to be sold in other countries. Although, given the presence that the company already has in North America and Europe, it is unofficially projected that at some point this launch will be replicated in other latitudes.

For now, due to the lack of official stock, resales have begun to circulate for prices close to triple the original rate, according to some users report Through social networks.

Previous articleGoogle Chrome for Android will prevent you from closing all open tabs by mistake
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

